No Time to Die delayed again to April 2021

No Time to Die has officially been delayed to April 2021, reports Deadline .

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year," reads a statement from MGM.

The 25th film in the Bond series was initially meant to release in November 2019 but was delayed several times, most notably from April 2, 2020 to November 25 of this year. However, due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent drop in theater attendance, it looks like No Time to Die is officially debuting on April 2, 2021. Happy 31st birthday to me, I suppose.

No Time To Die was first delayed due to a director change (Danny Boyle was replaced by CAry Joji Fukunaga), then was one of the first films to be pushed due to COVID-19. As we previously reported , No Time to Die's November release date was looking uncertain all the way back in July, so while this is no surprise, it's certainly a disappointment for domestic box offices. Deadline reports that No Time to Die stands to make $1 billion worldwide, and as Daniel Craig's last go as Bond, MGM likely wants to give the film a proper showing.

With certain countries' COVID-19 infection rates now rising again, it seems like many of this year's promised blockbusters won't be projected onto movie screens until next year (fingers crossed we will somehow still get to see Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune this December in a safe, secure manner).