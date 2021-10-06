No Time to Die actor Lashana Lynch on whether we'll see her James Bond character again

Lashana Lynch has spoken about the future of her No Time to Die character, Nomi, who's taken over Bond's title of 007 in the wake of his retirement at the start of the movie. She re

"I'm so attached to Nomi, obviously, as you can imagine, but I would love to reacquaint myself with her again," Lynch said in an interview with ComicBook.com .

"I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I've created for the world."

Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in No Time to Die sees Bond out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica – however, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing his help to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Nomi and Bond team up to face off against Rami Malek's villain Safin, alongside a supporting cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Ben Whishaw.

Lynch's next role, however, is something a little different – she can next be seen in Netflix's musical adaptation of Matilda, in which she'll play the title character's beloved teacher, Miss Honey.