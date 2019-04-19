No Man's Sky player recreates the Notre Dame Cathedral in space

Earlier this week, the world was stunned when a fire engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, destroying huge chunks of the 850-year-old church. Since then, people from all over have rallied around the effort to rebuild the Parisian landmark - including Ubisoft, which donated €500,000 to Paris organizers and is giving away Assassin's Creed Unity until Thursday, April 25 so that players can enjoy its in-game recreation of the cathedral. Others are paying tribute in their own ways, like No Man's Sky player 258100 , who recreated the front view of the iconic church on a distant alien planet.

This impressive piece of in-game architecture was built using the Blender mod on PC, though it's not actually a complete, explorable building. "It's only a facade since there is like 2,000 parts just in the one piece," writes 258100. "[It took] lots of trial and error, the whole thing was built in sections just to make proportions easier to understand."

You can find plenty of gorgeous in-game shots and modded buildings in 258100's portfolio, including a fun recreation of Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 . They've also made an album of the No Man's Sky Notre Dame Cathedral featuring some artistic angles and filters. You can also find its coordinates in there - ETAT:055A:0076:0E31:01D4 - which you can visit on PC via mods like No Man's Connect .

It's great to see people from all over paying tribute to the historic building in their own ways, even if that means something as simple as leaving positive Steam reviews or building such an impressive, grandiose monument as 258100's. With any luck, the cathedral's restoration in the real world can be as immaculate as its recreations in games.