No Man’s Sky Expeditions 4: Emergence sends players to a planet infested with giant sandworms

No Man’s Sky is getting its fourth Expedition expansion in the form of a Halloween update as well as other game enhancements.

Following on from the release of the No Man’s Sky Frontiers expansion, developer Hello Games has announced a Halloween mini-update known as Expeditions 4: Emergence. This update will be the first Expedition to feature a narrative and also doubles up as a mini-update so will bring new enhancements across the game.

In Expedition 4, players will find themselves stranded on the planet Wasan which has been ravaged by dust storms and is infested with Titan Worms. The huge sandworms are causing havoc in the deserts as they black out the sun and ruin the planet’s terrain. Players must find the Titan Worm impact sites and destroy the Hungering Tendrils to collect the Vile Spawn that is left in its wake.

As we mentioned before, Expedition 4: Emergence will also bring about a few improvements to the rest of the game. First of all, fans can expect to encounter more varied sandworms - Titan Worms will now come in horrifying new variants), richer particle effects - meteors, explosions, smoke effects, and more have all been upgraded, rideable sandworms - players can now tame sandworms following the previous companions update, new customisation options, and more.

The Expeditions gameplay mode was first introduced to No Man’s Sky at the start of 2021. There are now three versions of this seasonal-type mode, including The Pioneers, which was released in March 2021, Beachhead, which made its way into the game in May 2021, Cartographers, which was added in September 2021, and now Emergence in October 2021.