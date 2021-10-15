Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack price revealed, includes Animal Crossing DLC

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack price has been confirmed, along with the reveal that it will also include the first paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC.

Announced as part of the Animal Crossing Direct, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be priced at £34.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 for a 12-month Individual Membership, while a Family Membership will be £59.99 / €69.99 / $79.99 for 12 months.

The base tier of Nintendo Switch Online currently retails for £17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99 per year for an Individual Membership, while a Family Membership is £31.49 / €34.99 / $34.99. So the Expansion Pack jump is around double the price of the original.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has yet to confirm the release date for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, although the company originally stated that it would arrive before the end of October.

For that enhanced subscription tier, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will add digital collections of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis for members.

However, it's also now been confirmed that the Expansion Pack tier will also include exclusive access to the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

The DLC can be purchased separately for £22.49 / €24.99, but if you pay for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, the DLC will be included as part of your subscription.

The N64 games on offer include the likes of Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and Starfox 64, while the Sega Genesis titles involve games such as Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Streets of Rage 2.