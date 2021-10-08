Nintendo Switch Joy Cons are like car tyres, according to one exec

A Nintendo executive has compared the Switch's Joy Cons to car tyres in their durability and operation.

Speaking in the last 'Ask the Developer' newsletter, Nintendo technology general manager Ko Shiota spoke about the inevitable nature of wear and tear to the Nintendo Switch Joy Cons. "Yes," said Shiota when asked if wear was unavoidable. "For example car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate. So with that same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both operability and durability coexist?"

Elsewhere in the newsletter, deputy general manager Toru Yamashita addressed improvements made to the Nintendo Switch Joy Cons since launch in 2017. "Joy-Con controllers have lots of different features, so we’ve been continuing to make improvements that may not always be visible," Yamashita stated. "Among others, the analogue stick parts have continuously been improved since launch, and we are still working on improvements."

Yamshita went on to add that the Nintendo Switch Joy Cons cleared the same reliability test at launch that was originally put to the Wii U Gamepad's analog sticks. Since then however, Nintendo has improved the reliability test itself, and have "continued to make changes to improve durability and clear this new test," according to Yamashita.

This is no doubt good news for those out there who have been troubled by the Joy Con controllers drifting over the last four years. This problem has been a recurring one for Nintendo Switch players ever since the console first launched in 2017, and earlier this year in January 2021, Nintendo actually faced a Europe-wide investigation into Joy Con drift, due to the outcry of customers.

If you've been experiencing these problems of late, you can read up on our guide on how to fix Joy Con drift on the Nintendo Switch for more.