Nintendo announces release dates for all the 2010 games you care about

Nintendo didn’t bother to show up atGamescom, yet they decided to steal a little of everyone else’s thunder by announcing therelease dates of its entire Fall 2010 lineup today. So, while it looks as if Golden Sun has strangely disappeared from the schedule, at least the arrival of Kirby’s Epic Yarn and Donkey Kong Country Returns are no longer up in the air. But enough of our jib-jab, have a look for yourself. Click any title to see our latest coverage.

WII

Metroid: Other M - Aug 31

Samurai Warriors 3- Sep 27

Wii Party- Oct 3

NBA Jam- Oct 5

Kirby's Epic Yarn- Oct 17

PokéPark Wii: Pikachu's Adventure- Nov 1

FlingSmash- Nov 7

Sonic Colors- Nov 16

Donkey Kong Country Returns- Nov 21

GoldenEye 007- November

Epic Mickey- Holidays

NINTENDO DS

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future - Sep 12

Pokémon Ranger: Guardian Signs- Oct 4

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light- Oct 5

Art Academy - Oct 25

Rock Band 3 - Oct 29

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-Land Mayhem!-Nov 14

Super Scribblenauts- October

Damn, looks like retro gamers are in for one helluva season. And remember, these are probably the last solidified Nintendo releases dates before the 3DS takes flight. Oh… we feel all giggly and squishy!

Aug 17, 2010