Nintendo announces release dates for all the 2010 games you care about

Nintendo didn’t bother to show up atGamescom, yet they decided to steal a little of everyone else’s thunder by announcing therelease dates of its entire Fall 2010 lineup today. So, while it looks as if Golden Sun has strangely disappeared from the schedule, at least the arrival of Kirby’s Epic Yarn and Donkey Kong Country Returns are no longer up in the air. But enough of our jib-jab, have a look for yourself. Click any title to see our latest coverage.
WII
Metroid: Other M - Aug 31
Samurai Warriors 3- Sep 27
Wii Party- Oct 3
NBA Jam- Oct 5
Kirby's Epic Yarn- Oct 17
PokéPark Wii: Pikachu's Adventure- Nov 1
FlingSmash- Nov 7
Sonic Colors- Nov 16
Donkey Kong Country Returns- Nov 21
GoldenEye 007- November
Epic Mickey- Holidays
NINTENDO DS
Professor Layton and the Unwound Future - Sep 12
Pokémon Ranger: Guardian Signs- Oct 4
Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light- Oct 5
Art Academy - Oct 25
Rock Band 3 - Oct 29
Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-Land Mayhem!-Nov 14
Super Scribblenauts- October
Damn, looks like retro gamers are in for one helluva season. And remember, these are probably the last solidified Nintendo releases dates before the 3DS takes flight. Oh… we feel all giggly and squishy!
Aug 17, 2010