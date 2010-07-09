Nicholas Hoult is X-Men: First Class new Beast

Share

X-Men: First Class has found a replacement for the role of Beast after Benjamin Walker scarpered last week, calling on Nicholas Hoult for the role.

Yeah, we know what you’re thinking – not exactly a beast, is he? But given Hoult’s previous stand-out big screen performances, we’re sure he’s pumping iron as we speak to get in shape for the role.

Hoult joins a cast flush with Brit talent, with James McAvoy cast as Professor X, and Aaron Johnson reportedly about to join as Cyclops.

Other new additions include Caleb Landry Jones as Banshee and Lucas Till as Cyclop’s younger brother Havok.

Hoult was last seen donning a skirt and cornrow braids in Clash Of The Titans , but was excellent in A Single Man , meaning he’ll be more than able to hold his own against McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

X-Men: First Class opens on 3 June, 2011.

More First Class casting ? Or wish Walker had kept the role?