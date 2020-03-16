Next-Gen Explainers - Breaking down the jargon of PS5 and Xbox Series X

As we sit on the dawn of the next-generation of consoles, you'll begin to see a lot of jargon and technicalities thrown around. So ahead of the twin 'Holiday 2020' release dates for Xbox Series X and PS5, we've put together some explainers that should help break down the tech lingo, the flops and the SSDs, the ray-tracing chat and haptic feedback rumblings. After all, the tech exists behind the scenes more than anything, we want to know how it's going to affect the way we play and experience games going forward.

Our week of content will run from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, with a handful of new articles every day. We'll collate all of them here for your reading convenience.

Monday, March 16

8K resolution explained - What is it, and do you need an 8K TV? With all the talk of 8K resolutions for Xbox Series X and PS5 games, do you actually need to worry about buying an 8K TV right now? We explore exactly what 8K resolution means, how it compares to 4K and full 1080p HD, and whether you should start saving for a new TV.

What is Variable Rate Shading ? - The Xbox Series X feature explained

One of the new buzz words around the Xbox Series X, Variable Rate Shading feels like an incredibly difficult thing to get your head around unless you're familiar with the intricacies of how games are made. We break down the jargon and explain why it's exciting for next-gen gaming