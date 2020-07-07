Popular

New Werewolf and Vampire game trailers let us skip straight to Halloween

New trailers to sink your teeth into

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood has a release date and gameplay, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has emerged from a long absence with a CGI teaser.

The Nacon Connect Event has made today into a great day for World of Darkness video games with extremely long titles - both of which are headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC and current-gen consoles. While the new Werewolf game got a delay from its previous 2020 release window to a February 4, 2021 release date, the new look at gameplay will get you ready to rip and tear for Gaia.

The first gameplay trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood reveals all three of your protagonist's forms: you can use weapons as a human, sneak around and move with agility as a wolf, and transform into a muscle-bound, rage-fueled fusion of the two as a Crinos. As you might expect, the trailer spends the most time with that third form.

The Crinos form lets you take on whole groups of enemy grunts - and even their mech suits that have big Aliens power loader vibes - at once. The arcade inspiration comes through loud and clear as you leap from one enemy to the next, catching whole groups with your claws and dodging attacks with inhuman speed.

And here's an early teaser for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, which is not to be confused with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

The CGI trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong isn't so direct about its violence, but it's no less bloody. And not only in the sense that it's about a secret society of sexy monsters who literally feed on blood. In Swansong you play as three characters from different vampire clans, each of whom have their own abilities and drives that propel them through charged social interactions that could shape the future of the vampires' secret domain.

We haven't gotten a look at Swansong gameplay yet, but developer Big Bad Wolf last made The Council, so this seems like a promising next step.

