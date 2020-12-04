All the new Star Wars comics, graphic novels, and collections arriving in 2020 and beyond

Every single new Star Wars comic books arriving in the next few months that you need to get excited about

Star Wars comic book cover
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

George Lucas's Star Wars was inspired by comic books, and in the ’90s Dark Horse comics proved to be a fertile hotbed for the franchise's revitalization before the film series restart that continues to this day.

Marvel Comics is home to the key Star Wars comics for hardcore fans, as they're confirmed in-continuity with the movies and TV shows. The House of Ideas currently has four ongoing Star Wars titles - Star Wars, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Bounty Hunters - with a fifth, The High Republic, beginning on January 6.

Meanwhile, IDW has been serving an all-ages counterpoint to those with several tremendous Star Wars ongoings and limited series, including an adaptation of Greg Rucka's prose novel Smuggler's Run.

Speaking of adaptations, Viz Media is also releasing a Rucka prose novel adaptation: Guardian of the Whills, in the style of manga.

One thing conspicuously absent from the comic book lines to date has been any tie-in to Disney Plus's The Mandalorian. Disney announced plans to eventually create Mandalorian comics back in June, but to date, Mandalorian comics have been M.I.A.

And that's not to mention the numerous new Star Wars collections coming out at almost a weekly clip from Marvel, IDW, Viz, and others, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

Here's a week-by-week rundown of new Star Wars comics:

Wednesday, December 9:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, December 16:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, December 23:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, December 30:

Star Wars Adventures #3

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, January 6, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, January 20, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, February 10, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, February 24, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
  • Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Omnibus Vol. 1 HC Collects Doctor Aphra #1 - #40; Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual #1 - #3; Darth Vader #3, #4, #8, #21, #25; Star Wars #13, #19, #31, #32; Star Wars: The Screaming Citadel #1; and material from Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1

Wednesday, April 7, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: Viz Media)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

Star Wars comic book cover

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)
