New on Marvel Unlimited (July 2020): All the comics arriving

52 recent Marvel comic books will be added to Marvel Unlimited this week - including the debut of the new volumes of Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Unlimited is the company's digital comics subscription service, offering access to over 27,000 comic books from its library for a flat, monthly rate.

Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz' new Star Wars volume is set square in the Empire Strikes Back era of the franchise, which means the addition of new faces like Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett, and Yoda.

Over in the main Marvel U, this month brings Al Ewing and Juan Cabal's Guardians of the Galaxy, Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt's Hawkeye: Freefall, and the recent Marvel event series Iron Man 2020 by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods.

In addition to the below recent comics, several pieces of writer/artist Bill Everett's extended Namor run have been added, including Marvel Mystery Comics #84 - #91, Namora #1 - #3, and Human Torch Comics #28 - #30.

Week of July 6

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda #5

Daredevil #16

Doctor Doom #4

Hawkeye: Freefall #1

Marauders #5

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble #3

Star Wars #1

Sword Master #7

Tarot #1

The Web Of Black Widow #5

X-Men #4

Week of July 13

Aero #7

Amazing Mary Jane #4

Amazing Spider-Man #37

Black Cat #8

Deadpool #2

Excalibur #5

Immortal Hulk #29

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #11

Marvel's Avengers: Thor #1

Marvels X #1

Miles Morales: The End #1

Morbius #3

New Mutants #5

Ruins Of Ravencroft: Carnage #1

Star #1

Strikeforce #5

Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #2

Venom #22

X-force #5

Yondu #4

Week Of July 20

Avengers #29

Iron Man 2020 #1

Jessica Jones: Blind Spot #1

Marvel's Black Widow Prelude #1

Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #1

Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider #2

Ruins Of Ravencroft: Sabretooth #1

Runaways #29

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #7

Venom: The End #1

Week Of July 27

Amazing Spider-Man #38

Atlantis Attacks #1

Black Panther #20

Captain Marvel #14

Fantastic Four #18

Ruins Of Ravencroft: Dracula #1

Excalibur #6

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1

Marauders #6

Web Of Venom: The Good Son #1

Marvel Unlimited is available now on iPhone, iPad, and most Android devices, as well as any PC or Apple platforms.