All the new Disney Plus movies and shows streaming in June 2022

Another month brings tons of movies and TV shows new on Disney Plus. This June, there's loads to choose from, as Obi-Wan Kenobi continues and new superhero show Ms. Marvel kicks off. Beyond that, the UK will get to enjoy movies like Titanic arriving this month, as well as the star-studded second season of Only Murders in the Building.
There's also Love, Victor season 3 coming this June, and you can get ready for upcoming Toy Story spin-off Lightyear with Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear.
We've rounded up every single movie and TV show new on Disney Plus this month, including what's coming to both the UK and the US, so you can get ready for a month of streaming from whichever side of the pond you're on. So, scroll on to check out all of this June's new offerings – and our top three picks for what you should be streaming, too.
Ms. Marvel – June 8
This Marvel TV show follows Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a young girl who idolizes Captain Marvel – and develops superpowers of her own.
"[Kamala]’s a fan [of the Avengers], just like us, and that's why we root for her when she meets Avengers in the comics," Vellani told Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine. "That's why we root for her when she gets her powers. Everyone can definitely see themselves in her. You don't have to be Brown or Muslim or Pakistani. It's about this Avengers-loving, fanfic-writing nerd who just happens to be a Pakistani-American Muslim girl. But she's awesome, and ultimately you just watch her grow and become this badass superhero."
Love, Victor – June 15
All three seasons of Love, Victor arrive on Disney Plus US this June, while season 3 will join the other two installments on Disney Plus UK. The show is a spin-off of the film Love, Simon and follows Michael Cimino's Victor Salazar, though Nick Robinson's Simon narrates. Season 3 will be the last of the series and will consist of eight episodes, and it's set to see Victor figuring out who he is as his time at high school comes to an end.
Only Murders in the Building – June 28
In the UK, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere this June 28. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, Amy Schumer, and Tina Fey, the second season will revolve around the unsolved murder of Bunny Folger. Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger with Gomez's Mabel arrested for Bunny's death, but we'll finally get to see how everything plays out beginning this month. If you're in the US, you'll be able to watch the show on Hulu.
New on Disney Plus US this June
New on Disney Plus US: June 1
- A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) season 4
- Glee seasons 1-6
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (season 1, 5 episodes)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3
New on Disney Plus US: June 3
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Mack Wrestles
New on Disney Plus US: June 8
- Baymax Dreams seasons 1-2
- Incredible Dr. Pol (season 20, 12 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel episode 1
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (season 1, 10 episodes)
New on Disney Plus US: June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
New on Disney Plus US: June 15
- Disney Junior Ready for Preschool season 3
- Family Reboot
- Grown-ish (season 4, 9 episodes)
- Love, Victor seasons 1-3
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 3
- Ms. Marvel episode 2
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5
- The Wonder Years (season 1, 10 episodes)
- T.O.T.S. (season 3, 12 episodes)
New on Disney Plus US: June 17
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
New on Disney Plus US: June 22
- G.O.A.T. season 1
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 3
- Villains of Valley View (season 1, 5 episodes)
New on Disney Plus US: June 24
- Rise
- Trevor: The Musical
New on Disney Plus US: June 29
- Baymax!
- Ms. Marvel episode 4
- Owl House (season 2, 5 episodes)
New on Disney Plus UK this June
New on Disney Plus UK: June 1
- A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Abbott Elementary season 1
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery season 1 episodes 7-12
- American Dad season 18 episode 3
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 17
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) season 4
- Eyewitness War season 1
- Family Guy season 20 episode 17
- Killing Eve season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 episode 12-16
- NCIS season 19 episode 11
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3
- Rudolph's Bakery: De Jonge Bakers season 1
- The Great North season 2 episode 15
- The Resident season 5 episode 20
- Time Scanners season 1
- When We Rise
- Wild Islands season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: June 2
- The Kardashians (new episode)
- The Orville: New Horizons episode 1
New on Disney Plus UK: June 3
- A Cure for Wellness
- A Midsummer Night's Dream
- Fire Island
- Guess Who
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Mack Wrestles
- Pride
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Sunchaser
- Texas Storm Squad
- The Sixth Sense
- This Boy's Life
- Titanic
New on Disney Plus UK: June 8
- American Dad season 18 episode 4
- Big Sky season 2 part 2 episode 9
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 18
- Delicacies Destiny season 1
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet seasons 6-8
- El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No
- Family Guy season 20 episode 18
- Man of the Arena episode 10
- Marvel Superhero Adventures season 3
- Ms. Marvel episode 1
- NCIS season 19 episode 12
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4
- Owl House season 2 episodes 11-15
- Prairie Dog Manor season 1
- The Fix season 1
- The Great North season 2 episode 16
- The Resident season 5 episode 21
- Viking Skool season 1 episodes 1-13
New on Disney Plus UK: June 9
- The Kardashians (new episode)
- The Orville: New Horizons episode 2
New on Disney Plus UK: June 10
- A Time to Kill
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Elektra
- Entrapment
- King Tut in Color
- Men of Honor
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Notes on a Scandal
- Panda Goes Wild
- The Binge
- The Fountain
- The Kardashians – A Robin Roberts Special
- True Story
New on Disney Plus UK: June 15
- Airport Security seasons 1-4, season 6
- American Dad season 18 episode 5
- Big Sky season 2 episode 10
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 19
- Dictators Rulebook season 1
- Family Guy season 20 episode 19
- Family Reboot
- Happy Endings season 1-3
- Love, Victor season 3
- Mexico Untamed season 1
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 2 episodes 1-5
- Ms. Marvel episode 2
- NCIS season 19 episode 13
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5
- Raven's Home season 5 episodes 6-10
- T.O.T.S. season 3 episodes 18-25
- The Great North season 2 episode 17
- The Resident season 5 episode 22
New on Disney Plus UK: June 16
- The Kardashians (new episode)
- The Orville: New Horizons episode 3
New on Disney Plus UK: June 17
- Bad Boys
- Bedazzled
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Don't Say a Word
- Down with Love
- In Search of Derrick Thomas
- Legend
- Legend of Bagger Vance
- Lolo
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Mighty Ruthie
- Plan B
- The Little Mermaid sing-along
- The Two Bills
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
New on Disney Plus UK: June 22
- Alaska Animal Rescue season 2
- American Dad season 18 episode 6
- Big Sky season 2 episode 11
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 20
- Cadernos Da Filipa season 1
- Critters Fixers: Country Vets season 1
- Family Guy season 20 episode 20
- Have You Seen This Man? season 1
- Like Me! season 2
- Ms. Marvel episode 3
- NCIS season 19 episode 14
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6
- The Great North season 2 episode 18
- The Resident season 5 episode 23
- Wayward Pines season 1-2
New on Disney Plus UK: June 23
- The Orville: New Horizons episode 4
New on Disney Plus UK: June 24
- Backstory: Serena vs the Umpire
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bee Season
- Borg vs McEnroe
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- India's Wild Leopards
- Mariana Van Zeller Investigates
- Meet Dave
- Pat XO
- Rise
- Seabiscuit
- Sommersby
- The Girl Next Door
- The Price of Gold
- This Was the XFL
- Trevor the Musical
- Unfinished Business
- Wild Botswana
New on Disney Plus UK: June 28
- Only Murders in the Building
New on Disney Plus UK: June 29
- American Dad season 18 episode 7
- Atlanta season 3
- Baymax
- Big Sky season 2 episode 12
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 21
- Boston Legal seasons 1-5
- Club Houdini seasons 1-3
- G.O.A.T. season 1
- Limbo…Hasta que lo decide
- Ms. Marvel episode 4
- NCIS season 19 episode 15
- Space Chickens in Space season 1
- The Great North season 2 episode 19
- World's Toughest Fixes season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: June 30
- The Orville: New Horizons episode 5
