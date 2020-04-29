New on Amazon Prime (May 2020): Every new movie and show arriving this month

By now, you’ve probably exhausted your watchlists and box sets. Luckily, there’s plenty new on Amazon Prime in May to help get you out of your streaming stupor and into discovering fresh shows and movies you can’t wait to tell your friends and family about – from a safe distance, of course.

Among the highlights this month on Amazon Prime is all five seasons of the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias, while those of you thirsty (ahem) for a new dose of Poldark can rest easy in the knowledge that season 5 is also arriving in May.

On the movie side of things, you’ve got plenty of genre flicks (Friday the 13th, anyone?), comedies, and even Elton John biopic Rocketman to help you pass the time this weekend and beyond.

Those looking for a list of Amazon Prime UK arrivals in May should scroll right to the bottom. It’s well worth it, trust me. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Ready Player One, and Mad Max: Fury Road all feature.

New shows on Amazon Prime (May 2020)

Upload season 1 – May 1

The Durrells season 4 – May 3

Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal – May 8

Alias seasons 1-5 – May 11

The Last Narc season 1 – May 15

Poldark season 5 – May 17

Homecoming season 2 – May 22

New movies on Amazon Prime (May 2020)

A Cadaver Christmas – May 1

Assassination Tango – May 1

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu – May 1

Crooked Hearts – May 1

Escape From Alcatraz – May 1

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s – May 1

Fearless Young Boxer – May 1

Five Fingers of Steel – May 1

Friday The 13th Part III – May 1

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter – May 1

Gloria – May 1

Green Dragon Inn – May 1

House Of D – May 1

I Hate Tom Petty – May 1

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth – May 1

Inferno – May 1

Night Train Murders – May 1

10 Fingers of Steel – May 1

Torso – May 1

Who Saw Her Die? – May 1

The Hustle – May 7

The Goldfinch – May 8

Jack and Jill – May 10

Seberg – May 15

Like Crazy – May 19

Trial by Fire – May 19

Rocketman – May 22

Come to Daddy – May 23

The Tracker – May 25

The Vast of Night – May 29

New on Amazon Prime UK (May 2020)