New Netflix movies and shows for March 2022: Everything new this month

Spring is here, and so is a whole new batch of new Netflix movies and TV shows that you'll be itching to add to your watch list.

For starters, there's this month's crop of Netflix Originals, which includes the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 2, as well as new movies like sci-fi adventure The Adam Project and action thriller Black Crab. Crime drama Top Boy also returns for season 2 and The Andy Warhol Diaries, a documentary executive produced by Ryan Murphy, also arrives on the streamer this month.

As for other titles, US audiences can choose between movies like Sorry to Bother You, Dunkirk, and V for Vendetta. Meanwhile, in the UK, viewers can choose between new additions like Hail, Caesar!, The Master, and It: Chapter Two, as well as Rick and Morty season 5. And that barely scratches the surface – scroll on to discover everything new on Netflix in March 2022.

The Adam Project – March 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sci-fi adventure The Adam Project sees Ryan Reynolds play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. Jennifer Garner plays Adam's mother, while Zoe Saldaña is his present-day wife and Catherine Keener is the movie's villain, who steals powerful technology from Ruffalo's character.

Black Crab – March 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lamb and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor Noomi Rapace stars in new Swedish action thriller Black Crab. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the midst of a civil war, Rapace plays one of a small team of soldiers sent on a secret mission to transport a mysterious package over the frozen sea in the dead of night. As for who they can trust and what dangers lie ahead? That's also a mystery.

Bridgerton season 2 – March 25

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton is back, bringing with it more gowns and more scenes that you shouldn't watch with your parents. Season 2 will focus on a new couple – there's a new family in town, the Sharmas, and sparks start to fly between oldest daughter Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Regé-Jean Page may have exited the series, but the other half of last season's main duo, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, is returning in a smaller role.

New on Netflix US this March

New on Netflix US: March 1

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

The Guardians of Justice

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Worst Roommate Ever

Zoolander

New on Netflix US: March 2

Against the Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

New on Netflix US: March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2

Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

New on Netflix US: March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

New on Netflix US: March 5

Beirut

New on Netflix US: March 7

Good Girls season 4

New on Netflix US: March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You

New on Netflix US: March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom season 5

New on Netflix US: March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 7

Karma's World season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

New on Netflix US: March 11

The Adam Project

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

New on Netflix US: March 12

Dunkirk

New on Netflix US: March 13

London Has Fallen

New on Netflix US: March 15

Adam by Eve: Alive in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous

Marilyn's Eyes

Team Zenko Go

New on Netflix US: March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank

Pedal to Metal

New on Netflix US: March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

New on Netflix US: March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is it Cake?

Light the Night part 3

Standing Up

Top Boy season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

New on Netflix US: March 21

Call the Midwife season 10

In Good Hands

New on Netflix US: March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

New on Netflix US: March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

New on Netflix US: March 25

Bridgerton season 2

Transformers: BotBots

New on Netflix US: March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

New on Netflix US: March 28

The Imitation Game

New on Netflix US: March 29

Mighty Express season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Thermae Romae Novae

New on Netflix US: March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

New on Netflix US: March 31

Casual seasons 1-4

Super PupZ

New on Netflix UK this March

New on Netflix UK: March 1

Alive

Cujo

The Guardians of Justice

Hell on the Border

Her

I Spit on Your Grave 2

Love is Color Blind

The Master

Three Days of Condor

Save the Last Dance

Spider-Man 2

United

Worst Roommate Ever

New on Netflix UK: March 2

Against the Ice

Savage Rhythm

New on Netflix UK: March 3

American Girl

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2

Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

New on Netflix UK: March 4

Making Fun

Lies and Deceit

Meskina

Nightride

Pieces of her

The Invisible Thread

New on Netflix UK: March 5

August, Osage County

New on Netflix UK: March 6

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Rick and Morty season 5

New on Netflix UK: March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You

New on Netflix UK: March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

The Last Kingdom season 4

Queer Eye Germany

New on Netflix UK: March 10

Karma's World season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania

New on Netflix UK: March 11

17 Again

The Adam Project

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4

Hail, Caesar!

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

New on Netflix UK: March 13

It: Chapter Two

New on Netflix UK: March 15

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous

Marilyn's Eyes

Team Zenko Go

Untouchable

New on Netflix UK: March 16

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank

New on Netflix UK: March 17

Rescued by Ruby

New on Netflix UK: March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Backpackers

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Light the Night part3

Standing By

Top Boy season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

New on Netflix UK: March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

New on Netflix UK: March 25

Bridgerton season 2

Transformers: BotBots

New on Netflix UK: March 28

Thermae Romae Novae

New on Netflix UK: March 29

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock

Mighty Express season 6

New on Netflix UK: March 31

Super PupZ

For more watch recommendations, be sure to read our lists of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to watch right now.