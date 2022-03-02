New Netflix movies and shows for March 2022: Everything new this month

Spring is here, and so is a whole new batch of new Netflix movies and TV shows that you'll be itching to add to your watch list.
For starters, there's this month's crop of Netflix Originals, which includes the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 2, as well as new movies like sci-fi adventure The Adam Project and action thriller Black Crab. Crime drama Top Boy also returns for season 2 and The Andy Warhol Diaries, a documentary executive produced by Ryan Murphy, also arrives on the streamer this month.
As for other titles, US audiences can choose between movies like Sorry to Bother You, Dunkirk, and V for Vendetta. Meanwhile, in the UK, viewers can choose between new additions like Hail, Caesar!, The Master, and It: Chapter Two, as well as Rick and Morty season 5. And that barely scratches the surface – scroll on to discover everything new on Netflix in March 2022.
The Adam Project – March 11
Sci-fi adventure The Adam Project sees Ryan Reynolds play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. Jennifer Garner plays Adam's mother, while Zoe Saldaña is his present-day wife and Catherine Keener is the movie's villain, who steals powerful technology from Ruffalo's character.
Black Crab – March 18
Lamb and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor Noomi Rapace stars in new Swedish action thriller Black Crab. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the midst of a civil war, Rapace plays one of a small team of soldiers sent on a secret mission to transport a mysterious package over the frozen sea in the dead of night. As for who they can trust and what dangers lie ahead? That's also a mystery.
Bridgerton season 2 – March 25
Bridgerton is back, bringing with it more gowns and more scenes that you shouldn't watch with your parents. Season 2 will focus on a new couple – there's a new family in town, the Sharmas, and sparks start to fly between oldest daughter Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Regé-Jean Page may have exited the series, but the other half of last season's main duo, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, is returning in a smaller role.
New on Netflix US this March
New on Netflix US: March 1
- 21
- 21 Bridges
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Battleship
- Christine
- Coach Carter
- Due Date
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gattaca
- The Gift
- The Green Mile
- The Guardians of Justice
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Public Enemies
- Redemption
- The Replacements
- Richie Rich
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Sorry to Bother You
- Starship Troopers
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Top Gun
- V for Vendetta
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Worst Roommate Ever
- Zoolander
New on Netflix US: March 2
- Against the Ice
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
- Savage Rhythm
New on Netflix US: March 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
New on Netflix US: March 4
- The Invisible Thread
- Lies and Deceit
- Making Fun
- Meskina
- Pieces of Her
New on Netflix US: March 5
- Beirut
New on Netflix US: March 7
- Good Girls season 4
New on Netflix US: March 8
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts season 2
- Autumn Girl
- Chip and Potato season 3
- Last One Standing
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You
New on Netflix US: March 9
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Bombardment
- Byron Baes
- Queer Eye Germany
- The Last Kingdom season 5
New on Netflix US: March 10
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 7
- Karma's World season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
New on Netflix US: March 11
- The Adam Project
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
New on Netflix US: March 12
- Dunkirk
New on Netflix US: March 13
- London Has Fallen
New on Netflix US: March 15
- Adam by Eve: Alive in Animation
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous
- Marilyn's Eyes
- Team Zenko Go
New on Netflix US: March 16
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
- Pedal to Metal
New on Netflix US: March 17
- Lee Daniels' The Butler
- Rescued by Ruby
- Soil
New on Netflix US: March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Animal season 2
- Black Crab
- Cracow Monsters
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Human Resources
- Is it Cake?
- Light the Night part 3
- Standing Up
- Top Boy season 2
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Young, Famous & African
New on Netflix US: March 21
- Call the Midwife season 10
- In Good Hands
New on Netflix US: March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles of Pleasure
New on Netflix US: March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals
New on Netflix US: March 25
- Bridgerton season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
New on Netflix US: March 26
- Blade Runner 2049
- King of Thieves
New on Netflix US: March 28
- The Imitation Game
New on Netflix US: March 29
- Mighty Express season 6
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
- Thermae Romae Novae
New on Netflix US: March 30
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
New on Netflix US: March 31
- Casual seasons 1-4
- Super PupZ
New on Netflix UK this March
New on Netflix UK: March 1
- Alive
- Cujo
- The Guardians of Justice
- Hell on the Border
- Her
- I Spit on Your Grave 2
- Love is Color Blind
- The Master
- Three Days of Condor
- Save the Last Dance
- Spider-Man 2
- United
- Worst Roommate Ever
New on Netflix UK: March 2
- Against the Ice
- Savage Rhythm
New on Netflix UK: March 3
- American Girl
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
New on Netflix UK: March 4
- Making Fun
- Lies and Deceit
- Meskina
- Nightride
- Pieces of her
- The Invisible Thread
New on Netflix UK: March 5
- August, Osage County
New on Netflix UK: March 6
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Rick and Morty season 5
New on Netflix UK: March 8
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You
New on Netflix UK: March 9
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Bombardment
- The Last Kingdom season 4
- Queer Eye Germany
New on Netflix UK: March 10
- Karma's World season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Surf's Up 2: WaveMania
New on Netflix UK: March 11
- 17 Again
- The Adam Project
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4
- Hail, Caesar!
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
New on Netflix UK: March 13
- It: Chapter Two
New on Netflix UK: March 15
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous
- Marilyn's Eyes
- Team Zenko Go
- Untouchable
New on Netflix UK: March 16
- Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
New on Netflix UK: March 17
- Rescued by Ruby
New on Netflix UK: March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Backpackers
- Black Crab
- Cracow Monsters
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Human Resources
- Light the Night part3
- Standing By
- Top Boy season 2
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Young, Famous & African
New on Netflix UK: March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals
New on Netflix UK: March 25
- Bridgerton season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
New on Netflix UK: March 28
- Thermae Romae Novae
New on Netflix UK: March 29
- Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock
- Mighty Express season 6
New on Netflix UK: March 31
- Super PupZ
For more watch recommendations, be sure to read our lists of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to watch right now.