New Dead Space 2 death scene is suitably brutal and messy

One of the things I loved about the first Dead Space was the number of creative ways that plucky but unlucky spaceman Isaac Clarke could be made dead. He was disembowelled, dismembered, decapitated and had his human rights pretty much torn limb from limb at every given opportunity. And it was perversely delightful to watch.

Dead Space 2 will give us a whole bunch of new, gory death scenes to enjoy. And, from what's been shown so far, they look to be suitably gruesome. Just take a look at this new trailer. It shows Isaac going up against a spindly-legged, bloated-bellied Necromorph and it doesn't end well:

An arm stabbed off and a head pummelled like whack-a-mole. But, compared to the killer blow we saw back at E3, that's pretty tame. Refresh your memory of what death at the hands of the appropriately named 'Puker' looks like:

It’s Mortal Kombat fatalities in space. I know I'm going to spend a lot of time in Dead Space 2 proactively getting Isaac liquidised.

August 20, 2010