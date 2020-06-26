Netflix shares a sneak peek of The Cuphead Show, and it looks great

Cuphead, a game based on old cartoons, is getting a cartoon based on old cartoons - and based on the brief teaser Netflix just shared, The Cuphead Show is going to be great.

The Cuphead Show - Netflix animation sneak peak video:pic.twitter.com/aZhrlDPv0hJune 26, 2020

The Cuphead Show was originally announced last summer, but we haven't properly seen it in motion until now. This teaser not only shows Cuphead and Mugman in action, it also gives us a look at some environments and scenes, as well as some of the people working on the cartoon. This includes Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, the voices of Cuphead and Mugman respectively.

"Reimagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly relatable siblings is gonna be pretty fresh and new," says executive producer CJ Kettler, referring to the early 20th century Fleischer cartoons that inspired Cuphead in the first place. Producer Dave Wasson, arguably best known for his work on Mickey Mouse shorts, describes Cuphead as a "lovable scamp," and art director Andrea Fernandez says the show is "going to bring you back to the wonder of childhood."

Like many old cartoons, Cuphead struck a balance between a bright, happy presentation and quiet, dark themes. From the looks of things, The Cuphead Show is leaning into that as well, and perhaps a bit more into the former. It's hard to glean much from this teaser alone, but there's no doubt that The Cuphead Show is shaping up to be a fine adaptation. It doesn't have a release date yet, sadly, but hopefully we'll get to watch it soon.