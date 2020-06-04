Netflix phenom Tiger King comic book first look

TidalWave Productions' comic book biography inspired by Netflix phenomenon Tiger King is set for release on June 24 in both print and digital formats.

Infamous: Tiger King is a 24-page comic book written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise with colors by Pablo Martinena.

"Right now the world needs a distraction," reads TidalWave's description. "Perhaps that’s why we are collectively riveted to Netflix’s Tiger King. A murder mystery resembling an episode of newsmagazine Dateline, Tiger King introduced the world to the flamboyant Joe Exotic, a former magician, country singer, and zookeeper with a troubled past. Joe currently sits in jail for planning to murder his rival, Big Cat Rescue owner and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who he accuses of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction in this origin story of both Joe and Carole in a flip-book."

Infamous: Tiger King will also include a page about the treatment of animals written by PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who also appeared in the Netflix documentary.

The publisher describes their biographical comic books as allowing TidalWave writers "to delve into the history of newsworthy figures and explore what shaped them."

Subjects of past TidalWave biographies include major figures in the worlds of politics, sports, and entertainment. Recently the publisher announced a new biography of pornographic actor and director Stormy Daniels, who became infamous for a political scandal involving her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president and money paid to her to keep her allegations private.