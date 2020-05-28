"It's kind of a funny story..." Will Ferrell on his Eurovision movie for Netflix

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the Eurovision Song Contest couldn't take place as planned in 2020. But for anyone still hungry for that fix of exuberant performance and OTT pop music that only Eurovision provides, there is something to look forward to this summer.

Musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga hits Netflix in June, and it follows singing duo Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who are given the opportunity to represent Iceland at the international competition. Imagine Blades of Glory with pop anthems...

It's directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and co-written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele. "Well, it’s kind of a funny story,” says Will Ferrell, explaining how he first happened upon the Eurovision Song Contest, talking to our sister publication Total Film magazine in their new issue. You can see an exclusive still from Total Film, featuring Ferrell, McAdams and co-stars Dan Stevens and Melissanthi Mahut, below.

“My wife has family in Sweden," Ferrell continues. "Our first trip there would have been the spring of ’99, and we were out in the countryside at their little summer cabin, and her cousin said [Swedish accent], ‘So, shall we sit down and watch Eurovision?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess. What’s that?’

"I watched mesmerised for the entire three hours. Ironically, that year a Swede won: Charlotte Nilsson. I was just blown away by the spectacle, the camp. Everything you guys [in the UK] are used to, we didn’t have anything like that, in America. I literally went, ‘That would make a great movie.’”

