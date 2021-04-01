Mystery Marvel comic with John Romita Jr. coming (but there's a catch)

The first thing Marvel is sending out to comic book shop retailers through its new Direct Market distributor Penguin Random House Publisher Services will be a mystery comic with a cover by the returning John Romita Jr.

"You might have seen the exciting news that a certain legendary artist has returned to Marvel this week," reads the statement from Marvel and Penguin Random House to retailers. "Well, we're thrilled to announce that every comic shop that opens an account with Penguin Random House by May 7th will receive an amazing variant featuring exclusive art from that incredible artist, John Romita Jr.!"

The cover will be this previously-released image heralding Romita's return, inked by JP Mayer and colored by Marte Gracia.

(Image credit: John Romita Jr./JP Mayer/Marte Gracia (Marvel Comics))

Marvel is holding back on saying if the comic book this variant cover is attached to is a previously-released, upcoming, or unannounced comic,... but hey, we like surprises too (even on April Fool's Day). Maybe it'll be a teaser of that comic Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski thought would sell a million copies a couple of years ago (Hey, you thought we forgot about that?)

The mystery comic will come in two varieties: one with an inked version of that John Romita Jr. spread, and the other with the colored version.

Only one per store, however.

(Image credit: John Romita Jr./JP Mayer (Marvel Comics))

Interested comic shop owners have until May 7 to sign up for an account with Penguin Random House and get this exclusive variant. It's not clear if Diamond would be offering this to its customers as a sub-distributor.

This announcement was made by Penguin Random House Publisher Services' US Direct Market sales team, a new employee group created specifically for this entry into the comic store market.

