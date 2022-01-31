MLB The Show 22 release date set for April and it's headed to Switch too

MLB The Show 22 is coming to Nintendo Switch, marking yet another new console frontier for Sony's baseball sim series.

Sony revealed that a Switch version of MLB The Show 22 will join the console lineup of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S along with its announcement of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani as this year's cover athlete. The Switch version will come in swinging with full cross-play and cross-progression support for all of its included modes, and the standard version will be priced to match the last-gen versions at $59.99 rather than the new-gen versions at $69.99.

The first edition of MLB The Show came out on PS2 and PlayStation Portable in 2006, and every annual entry from there was exclusive to PlayStation consoles up until MLB The Show 2021. MLB The Show 21 made franchise history last year when it came to Xbox consoles for the first time, and it's only fair that Nintendo should join the party now.

That said, the Switch version won't have access to new-gen exclusive features such as the Stadium Creator, which makes sense given its comparatively limited horsepower. Sony plans to debut the MLB The Show 21 Collector's Edition on Wednesday, with a series of streaming feature premiere episodes to follow in the leadup to the MLB The Show 2022 release date of April 5, 2022.