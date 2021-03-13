Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 adds five new cast members, including Cary Elwes and Rob Delaney

The Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast has expanded. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Instagram that Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Charles Parnell have all joined the upcoming actioner.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 – which were originally due to be filmed back-to-back, but have since been broken up due to COVID restrictions – already have an incredible cast of franchise returners and newcomers. Tom Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt, with Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett reprising their roles from previous movies in the series. Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell is joining the franchise in an undisclosed role.

There's no information on the roles Elwes (The Princess Bride), Delaney (Deadpool 2), and Varma (Game of Thrones) will play in the two sequels. A photograph accompanied each casting announcement, with McQuarrie beginning with a teasing image of a train carriage. The filmmaker previously revealed Mission: Impossible 7 had wrapped in Abu Dhabi and the crew were returning to London to apply a few "finishing touches" to the movie.

The Mission: Impossible 7 shoot has seen the cast travel from Norway to Italy to the UAE – quite the feat in the middle of a global pandemic. According to the sneak peek we've had from set photos, it looks like we can expect the usual jaw-dropping stunts from the newest installment in the action franchise. Cruise has been spotted speeding through Rome while handcuffed to Atwell and on top of a speeding train , to name just two glimpses behind the scenes.