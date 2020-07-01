Minecraft is getting a cereal with codes for in-game clothes

Kellogg's is bringing a Minecraft 'Creeper Crunch' cereal to grocery stores across the US in August, and each box includes a code for in-game clothes you'd normally need to pay for.

The box art pops with the loud green hues of a Minecraft Creeper, and the cereal itself includes the classic grain bits, presumably representing Minecraft's building blocks, and green marshmallows for Creepers.

"With a global audience of over 126MM players per month, Minecraft is bringing the creative, adventurous spirit of its wildly popular game to another platform - cereal! Introducing Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal; a tasty, cinnamon-flavored cereal featuring green square-shaped 'Creeper Bit' marshmallows that delivers the vibrant world of Minecraft," reads the press release (via Gaming Trend ).

When the cereal becomes available in August, you'll be able to get an 8oz. box for $4 or a 12oz box for $5.69. It's unclear how long it'll be available, but for now it's being marketed as a "limited time" product. Surely, if it sells as well as I'm expecting, it'll become a seasonal thing, or maybe even a permanent fixture.

Speaking in non-edible terms, Minecraft's The Nether update is finally live on all platforms, taking players to a new and previously unexplored "ancient realm," and adding new biomes, blocks, and mobs to the red hot dimension.