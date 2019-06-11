Metro Exodus Guide - The ultimate hub for everything you need to know

If you're trying to find your way in the post-apocalyptic Russian wasteland, then let our Metro Exodus guide help you along. We've got plenty of Metro Exodus tips to keep Artyom alive and see the next day, as well as pointers for choosing the best Metro Exodus weapons and what to look out for when it comes to equipping the best Metro Exodus gear and upgrades. On top of that, we've pulled out the best Metro Exodus map locations so you can visit some prime spots for loot and side missions, as well as providing guidance on how to get the Metro Exodus good ending so you can live happily ever after...

Metro Exodus review

Metro Exodus review

In our Metro Exodus review we've gone out on a limb to say that it's not only the best Metro yet, but also one of the best shooters in years. And it's true - although the first two games delivered tunnel chic, the jump to an open environment is a refreshing change for us as players, but also for Artyom and the gang. It's a major step forward.

Metro Exodus guides

Essential Metro Exodus tips

Before you leap out into the wilderness, you might want to arm yourself with our 15 essential Metro Exodus tips. They'll tell you almost everything you need to know for surviving outside the tunnels in this Russian apocalypse. After all, you've got a map to fill in, gear to find, characters to meet, and all kinds of objectives to tick off. We're just here to help.

Best Metro Exodus weapons

Although the game doesn't change much about the series' gunplay, that doesn't mean it isn't satisfying AF. Plus, with all the guns you can find in the game, it's surprisingly customisable. We've put together a guide to the best Metro Exodus weapons, including all the guns and attachments you may find.

Best Metro Exodus upgrades and gear

If you're looking for how to find the best gear and upgrades for your technology, suit, and other equipment, you'll have to scour the map to find all the best Metro Exodus upgrades and gear that's scattered across Russia. Things like a metal detector, motion detector and a compass are super handy, so these are essential discoveries. You really don't want to miss out on these crucial upgrades that are definitely going to make your life easier.

The best Metro Exodus map locations

Useful equipment, people that need help, gun upgrades, safe houses and interesting side missions - there are a load of reasons to fully explore each region as you journey across Russia. We've got a complete guide to all the Metro Exodus map locations , to help you find everything each location has to offer.

How to get the Metro Exodus good ending

Everyone wants the Metro Exodus good ending, right? Well, I'm not going to say any more apart from, here's how to get it.

Metro Exodus features

Metro Exodus and the Epic store drama

Rather than launching on the Steam Store for PC as has been the norm, Metro Exodus is available for PC purchases exclusively on the Epic Store, which as you might imagine didn't sit that well with everyone. Catch up with all the Metro Exodus Epic Store drama.

Metro Exodus Artyom Edition comes with a Nixie Watch and a gas mask, but you can't buy it

Anyone fancy an extremely limited edition Metro Exodus bundle? Well, the Metro Exodus Artyom Edition is the most limited, like, ever. "This extraordinary bespoke edition is so rare only 10 have been made, and they are not available to purchase in any store," 4A Games said. "Instead, Metro fans around the world will have the opportunity to win them via a number of planned promotions in the coming weeks."