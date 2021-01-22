Metal Gear Solid cast has reunited for an unknown project

The Metal Gear Solid cast recently got together on one big Zoom call for what Solid Snake is calling "an epic reunion" that will "rock your world."

Look who I’ve been hanging out with. An epic reunion with the #MetalGearSolid cast to rock your world. Details coming soon.@CTBsocial @joshkeaton @LoriAlan1 @christophran@Robin_A_Downes @CamClarkeVoices @4pauleiding@missmaewest @jhaletweets pic.twitter.com/jbff9Uy6k4January 21, 2021

David Hayter tweeted out the screenshot of the Zoom call, which included a veritable who's who of Metal Gear Solid alumni. Hayter promised "details coming soon" regarding what the Zoom call actually entails, but here's who was involved from the Metal Gear Solid family:

David Hayter - Solid Snake

Debi Mae West - Meryl Silverburgh

Robin Atkin Downes - Kazuhira Miller

Christopher Randolph - Otacon/Huey

Tasia Valenza - Sniper Wolf

Cam Clarke - Liquid Snake

Paul Eiding - Roy Campbell

Josh Keaton - Major Ocelot

Lori Alan - The Boss

Jennifer Hale - Naomi Hunter

The other members of the Zoom call include a rep for Celebrity Talent Booking and what looks like some members of the press, which suggests that something big could come from this. There are no other details, not even a brief video clip, just this single screenshot and accompanying Tweet. As soon as Solid Snake gives us some solid answers about what's going on we'll update you accordingly, but for now you can rest easy knowing the Metal Gear Solid cast has been reunited via the magic of the internet.

In other Metal Gear news, Metal Gear Solid 5 players discovered you can shoot the game's overhead electrical wires , and the original Metal Gear Solid is reportedly getting a PS5-exclusive remake - I wonder if that's what this entire reunion was about…