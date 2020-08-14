Meet the new Gotham City rival to Batman - Ghost-Maker

DC is still in the midst of 'The Joker War' and while readers don't know how it will end the publisher is promising dramatic changes to Gotham City when the story arc is finally said and done.

One change to the Bat-mythos will be the addition of a new vigilante hero with ties to Bruce Wayne's past, and there may not be enough crime in Gotham to go around for the both of them.

In the November 2020 solicitations for writer James Tynion IV's two issues of Batman, DC introduces Ghost-Maker.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

"Bruce Wayne and the city he loves have changed dramatically following the events of 'The Joker War,' but Batman and his mission are eternal," reads DC's solicitation for November 3's Batman #102. "But not everyone thinks that should be the case... The mysterious vigilante known as Ghost-Maker has known Bruce since they were teenagers, and he’s made his decision. It’s time Gotham City had a new hero."

But that doesn't mean Batman has found a new partner or even ally. It doesn't sound like friendship is in the cards, at least not at first.

(Image credit: DC)

"Batman and Ghost-Maker go toe-to-toe to decide which of them will remain Gotham City’s hero," reads the solicitations for November 17's Batman #103. "The city is changing faster than ever in the aftermath of 'The Joker War,' and with this change comes increasing dangers as Gotham’s citizens demand that Punchline be released from prison! Plus, Harley Quinn faces certain death at the hands of Clownhunter!"

Both issues are written by Tynion, with art by Carlo Pagulayan and Danny Mikki with two covers each by Jorge Jimenez (including a Ghost-Maker variant for Batman #102) and a variant by Francesco Mattina.

Check out DC's full November solicitations at noon ET Friday, July 14 right here at Newsarama.