Meet Marvel's new Valkyrie ahead of her 2021 debut

Lo, a new Valkyrie will debut at Marvel Comics this January.

In the upcoming one-shot King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, a new, as-yet-unnamed Valkyrie will debut as part of a team-up of Marvel Comics' Valkyries - Jane Foster, Dani Moonstar, and Hildegarde.

"Emerging just as Knull's takeover begins, this new Valkyrie's past holds dark secrets that will change everything you thought you knew about this group of Asgardians and reveal what their future in the Marvel Universe holds."

The new Valkryie character was designed by Mattia De Iulis.

"When [editor] Wil Moss asked me to create a new design for a Valkyrie, I didn't believe him!" De Iulis says in the announcement. "I'm so excited about this because it is my first experience in this field and I'm really honored to work on this amazing and powerful character!"

Here are De Iulis' designs:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mattia De Iulis (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mattia De Iulis (Marvel Comics))

(Image credit: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics))

The issue will be written by Valkyrie: Jane Foster writers Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk, and drawn by Nina Vakueva. Phil Noto has drawn a variant featuring the new Valkyrie, shown here.

If you're wondering where the original Valkyrie (Brunnhilde) is in all of this, she and the rest of the Valkyrior were killed in 2018's The War of the Realm event.

A Marvel Cinematic Universe-esque Valkyrie that homages Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie appeared in 2018's Exiles series but has not reappeared since.

