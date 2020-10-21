Meet Marvel's new Valkyrie ahead of her 2021 debut

By

Marvel's new Valkyrie has a dark past

(Image credit: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics))

Lo, a new Valkyrie will debut at Marvel Comics this January.

In the upcoming one-shot King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, a new, as-yet-unnamed Valkyrie will debut as part of a team-up of Marvel Comics' Valkyries - Jane Foster, Dani Moonstar, and Hildegarde. 

"Emerging just as Knull's takeover begins, this new Valkyrie's past holds dark secrets that will change everything you thought you knew about this group of Asgardians and reveal what their future in the Marvel Universe holds."

The new Valkryie character was designed by Mattia De Iulis.

"When [editor] Wil Moss asked me to create a new design for a Valkyrie, I didn't believe him!" De Iulis says in the announcement. "I'm so excited about this because it is my first experience in this field and I'm really honored to work on this amazing and powerful character!"

Here are De Iulis' designs:

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Mattia De Iulis (Marvel Comics))
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Mattia De Iulis (Marvel Comics))

(Image credit: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics))

The issue will be written by Valkyrie: Jane Foster writers Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk, and drawn by Nina Vakueva. Phil Noto has drawn a variant featuring the new Valkyrie, shown here.

If you're wondering where the original Valkyrie (Brunnhilde) is in all of this, she and the rest of the Valkyrior were killed in 2018's The War of the Realm event.

A Marvel Cinematic Universe-esque Valkyrie that homages Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie appeared in 2018's Exiles series but has not reappeared since.

Look for more from Marvel Comics' January 2021 solicitations later this week here at Newsarama.

Get up to speed on this coming event with our guide to King in Black.

Chris Arrant

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.