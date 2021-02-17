Mass Effect will put Garrus and Tali together if you don't romance either of them

Two fan-favorite Mass Effect character will engage in an adorable romantic subplot if you don't pursue either of them, which is a great reminder ahead of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition launch.

Thanks to The Gamer , we're reminded of one of the best subplots in the entire Mass Effect trilogy: the playful, realistic relationship that can blossom between Garrus Vakarian and Tali'Zorah nar Rayya, two of the best characters in the game. Since the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is releasing May 14, it's imperative that you're reminded of the kinds of consequences your choices will have. While we all want to romance Garrus by pulling his attention away from his seemingly endless calibrations, there's a beautiful, realistic romance that can take place between him and Tali - and it's one you may not want to miss.

As The Gamer points out, Tali and Garrus' relationship doesn't change whether you play the game as a Paragon or Renegade or if you personally take time out of your day to remind Garrus that he's made the right career choices. If you leave the two alone (sexually speaking) and let their subplot playout, you'll catch Garrus and Tali flirting on the Geth Dreadnought mission, or awkwardly stand by while they bicker over Dr. Michel giving him some turian chocolate. You can even eavesdrop on a conversation where Tali tells Garrus she'd "believe just about anything" he says, to which he replies "Oh? We should play poker sometime." You dirty dog, Vakarian.

Ultimately when the Mass Effect Legendary Edition drops in May, the decision is yours regarding who you want to romance (still pissed I can't get Jack as FemShep, BTW). But if you resist the urge to get in bed with Captain Calibration or sweet baby angel Tali, you'll uncover a beautifully complex relationship that adds even more depth to the trilogy. It's your call, Commander.