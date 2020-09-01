Marvel's Avengers first free DLC character is Kate Bishop and she teleports now

The first Marvel's Avengers free DLC character is going to be Kate Bishop, the purple-clad protege of Clint Barton.

Avengers Assemble (Image credit: Square Enix) We talked to the star-studded voice cast of Marvel's Avengers about putting their own spin on these well-known characters.

Square Enix revealed its plans for Kate Bishop in its final pre-launch Avengers War Table presentation. She'll join the cast with Avengers' first post-release story expansion, Operation Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop - Taking AIM. The new Operation will follow directly after the events of the base game's Avengers Assemble campaign, and Bishop's story will also tie in with Operation Marvel's Avengers: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect (which will add Clint Barton to the game).

A trailer for Taking AIM teases Bishop's complicated relationship with the Avengers and a new villain. It also sets up a seeming double-cross from her closest ally. Square Enix considers the two Hawkeyes' operations to be a "double feature," so expect their stories to intertwine.

As a master archer, Kate has the smarts, the talent, and the witty attitude that makes any enemy she faces quiver in fear. #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/hUi2wmMSv5September 1, 2020

While you'd expect Kate Bishop and Clint Barton to fight pretty much the same way - both being martial-arts practiced, trick-shooting archers - the trailer briefly teases what looks like a new superpower for Bishop. She disappears in a field of crackling purple energy then reappears behind a group of enemies, using her new position to pepper their unguarded backs with arrows.

She may have picked up a cool new gadget, or perhaps this particular Marvel universe version of Kate Bishop was caught in the same A-Day catastrophe that gave Ms. Marvel her powers. We likely won't have to wait long to find out, though Square Enix hasn't said specifically when we can expect Taking AIM to go live.