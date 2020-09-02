Marvel's Avengers delays Black Panther reveal out of respect for Chadwick Boseman

Marvel's Avengers Black Panther reveal has been delayed following Chadwick Boseman's passing last week.

In its launch War Table stream yesterday, Square Enix opened the showcase with a tribute to the Black Panther star, explaining that they had "altered what we are showing today" out of respect to his memory. You can see the full sequence that played out below.

So the Avengers War Table had this at the beginning of the stream...Looks like Black Panther's gonna be in the game at some point as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/3JFAEOAqzqSeptember 1, 2020

The tribute suggests that Square Enix had intended to use yesterday's War Table as the platform to reveal Black Panther as a new playable hero coming to Marvel's Avengers after launch, evidenced by the iconic panther logo that closed out the commemoration.

Instead, Kate Bishop was announced as the next character to join the roster ahead of Hawkeye later this year, with the two arriving as part of Marvel's Avengers first new major story update, which will be free to anyone who owns a copy of the base game itself.

It's unclear when Black Panther was expected to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and when we can expect his amended reveal in the future, but I think we can all agree that this was the right move on Square Enix's part, and a graceful way to pay respects to the man who made King T'Challa mean so much to so many.