Marvel launches an ongoing Predator title

Sci-fi's most iconic hunter has found new hunting grounds: the Marvel Universe.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

Marvel Comics has announced a new, ongoing Predator comic book series to debut this June.

Former Uncanny X-Men writer Ed Brisson is teaming with Kev Walker (Doctor Strange) on this new series, set just a few years in our future - and in the continuity of the entire film series.

"Hunt. Kill. Repeat. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR," reads Marvel's description of Predator #1. "Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is."

(Image credit: Philip Tan (Marvel Comics))

Marvel describes this series as "a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga" which sounds less like Brisson's superhero work and more like his crime series Murder Books.

But, you know, with an alien bounty hunter.

This Predator series joins the previously-launched Alien comic book series in a two-part line of sci-fi comics Marvel began recently as part of its parent company Disney's acquisition of the 20th Century Fox film library (which includes Alien and Predator). They've teased plans for some comic version of the AVP (Aliens vs. Predator) match-up, but first, they have to set the stage apparently.

Predator #1 goes on sale June 9 with a primary cover by Leinil Francis Yu, and variants by Ryan Brown, Philip Tan, Rahzzah, Peach Momoko, David Finch, Inhyuk Lee, Ron Lim, and Skottie Young.



The Predator was recently added as a skin for the popular battle royale game Fortnite.