Marvel Comics' September 2020 comic book solicitations and covers

To borrow a phrase from a common marriage tradition, the just-released Marvel Comics September 2020 comic book solicitations have some titles old, some titles new, even a few borrowed (i.e. licensed), and quite a few blue.



The biggest news of this round of solicitations is the finale of the six-issue Empyre event, and several fallout tie-ins signaling a changed direction for some Marvel characters post-event - including a "Marvel Space Age" of some sort. Could this be a connection to Marvel's cosmic titles? Seems likely, given Al Ewing co-writes Empyre and is the series writer of Guardians of the Galaxy.



Ta-Nehisi Coates is rallying the troops - and some enemies - meanwhile in Captain America #23. Although the issue was previously solicited and teased the return of the hero's top villain (Red Skull, right?), in these new solicits there's a new cover - with the return of the Iron Patriot (but not THAT Iron Patriot).



Meanwhile, the cult success of Immortal Hulk is leading to some tie-ins of its own - a She-Hulk tie-in shared with Empyre, and also a #0 issue that promises to recontextualize some classic Hulk stories from the past into what Ewing and artist Joe Bennett have built with the tweaked title.



And as a reminder, with Newsarama’s new site comes a new solicitations browsing experience.

If you “Image 1 of x” in the upper left corner, there are multiple variant covers to check out. Click the left and right arrows to see them all.

And all images can be expanded with the compass key in the lower right-hand corner too!

So check out Marvel's full September 2020 comic book solicitations below:

EXCALIBUR #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X OF SWORDS — Secrets of the Book!

With Rictor in his clutches, Apocalypse must survive long enough to begin the ritual he has waited on for eons.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200907

X-MEN #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A/C)

X OF SWORDS — THE SUMMONING BEGINS!

A lead-in to the biggest X-story of the year.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200891

X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ & MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Premiere VARIAT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

BLACK AND WHITE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

X-FACTOR #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GOMEZ (A) • Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

ANGEL TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 2

Death and rebirth. Corruption. A dark discovery.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X OF SWORDS HANDBOOK #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIKE O’SULLIVAN & THE OHOTMU TEAM (W)

Cover by RON LIM

The dramatic new era for mutantkind takes center stage in the official handbook!

This all-new collection of X-Men-related profiles will bring you up-to-date on Apocalypse, Wolverine (Logan), Magik (Rasputin) and Meggan just in time for X of Swords! This issue includes profiles for Cypher, Moira MacTaggert, two Captains Britain (Brian and Betsy Braddock) and Krakoa itself! Plus: the young Cable (Nathan Summers) and the X-Men!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN BRITAIN: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, JOHN BYRNE & ALAN DAVIS

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - APR200906

A legendary hero flies the flag for the United Kingdom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! In Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe’s incredible CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2, Brian Braddock must choose between the Sword of Might and the Amulet of Right. Only one will transform him into Captain Britain, champion of Albion! Then, Brian takes a trip across the pond and ends up in Spider-Man’s neighborhood — but their first meeting turns downright murderous, courtesy of Arcade, in MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66 — by the fan-favorite team of Claremont and John Byrne! Then, the sword is drawn in EXCALIBUR (1988) #1 as Claremont joins artist Alan Davis to team Captain Britain and his girlfriend Meggan with a trio of ex-X-Men — Nightcrawler, Shadowcat and Phoenix — to form the UK’s most offbeat super team! Collecting CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66 and EXCALIBUR (1988) #1.

88 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

ORDER USING APR200905

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MISTER SINISTER #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #221

32 PGS./ Rated T...$1.00

Order using APR200908

WILD CHILD #1

Reprinting: Alpha Flight (1983) #11 (A story), Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #51 (A story)

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200909



NANNY & ORPHAN MAKER #1

Reprinting: X-Factor (1986) #35

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200910



EMPATH #1

Reprinting: New Mutants (1983) #16

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200911



SCALPHUNTER #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #211

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200912



HAVOK #1

Reprinting: X-Men (1963) #58

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200913



CYPHER #1

Reprinting: New Mutants (1983) #13

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200914



SOULSWORD #1

Reprinting: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #171

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200915



MAGIK #1

Reprinting: Magik (1983) #1

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200917



SATURNYNE #1

Reprinting: Marvel Super Heroes (1979) #380-383 (Captain Britain stories)

32 PGS./ Rated T ...$1.00

Order using APR200916

IRON MAN #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Wraparound Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Launch Variant COVER BY R.B. SILVA

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

IRON MAN TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RICK LEONARDI

VARIANT COVER BY TENJIN

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

RED & GOLD VARIANT COVER AND BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BIG IRON!

Tony Stark is looking to restart his engine. He decides he’s going back to basics, putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. It’s time to dig into the guts of real machines, put on some old-fashioned metal and fly.

But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn’t that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip down a billionaire to his bolts, does he run solid or just overheat?

Tony’s going to find out once a threat to the entire universe rears its head from the past. As he suits up again, Tony remains sure of one thing: he’s still IRON MAN down to his flesh and blood core.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

TALES OF SUSPENSE #39 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by DON HECK, GENE COLAN & STEVE DITKO

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Iron Man is born! In one of the most significant issues of the Silver Age, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Don Heck unite to introduce Tony Stark — a character destined to be an icon! When Stark, a brilliant arms manufacturer, is captured and ordered to develop weapons for an evil tyrant, he instead forges a mighty suit of iron that empowers his escape — and safeguards his wounded heart! Stark’s daring transformation ultimately sets him on a path of redemption that would forge him into one of Earth’s mightiest heroes: the invincible Iron Man! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • Mark Bagley (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY –

Order using APR200989

• Spider-Man has been pushed harder than he has in a very long time and in ways he has never been before.

• How far can he be pushed before he breaks?

• Who he has to face this issue is going to answer that very clearly as we are one issue from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR200988

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Nick Spencer (w)

Federico VICENTINI (a)

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

Variant Cover by JOSE MARIA CASONOVAS ROJAS

• The Sin-Eater has leveled up thanks to Kindred, and his evil plan is WORKING — New York City is on fire at its own hand, Ravencroft is under siege and Spider-Man seems to be the only one who knows right from wrong anymore.

• He certainly can’t look for help from Ravencroft’s chief administrator, NORMAN OSBORN, whose past will haunt both himself and Spider-Man!

• So Spidey calls his Amazing friends Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Girl and Madame Web in to help. The Order of the Web is born.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #850 (#49)

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER with TRADD MOORE, KURT BUSIEK & SALADIN AHMED (W)

RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MARK BAGLEY with TRADD MOORE & CHRIS BACHALO (A)

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY BRUCE TIMM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND WEB VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we’re celebrating Spider-Style!

• As if things weren’t bad enough for Spider-Man with Sin-Eater’s reign of terror reaching riot level… THE GREEN GOBLIN IS BACK!

• Spidey has been through a lot, but even the worst things that have ever happened to Spider-Man have just been a prelude for what happens here, with an epic main story by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators.

• As if that wasn’t enough, this issue also boasts a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo

& Saladin Ahmed!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)



KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA with MICHAEL CHO (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT by Olivier Coipel

VARIANT COVER by Yuji Kaida

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CLASSIC PHOTO VARIANT COVER AND BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

In darkness there lurks Kaiju – terrifying and unfathomable monsters. Between Kaiju and the rest of us stands the United Science Patrol!

But who are these enigmatic defenders, and how do they perform their miracles? Shin Hayata and Kiki Fuji have spent half a lifetime trying to find out – and their quest is about to drive them toward a decades-old dark secret and put them on a collision course with a mysterious warrior from beyond the stars!

Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mat Groom (Self/Made) and Francesco Manna (AVENGERS) reimagine the classic origin of a pop culture icon as THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN begins!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

BLACK WIDOW #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by GERALD PAREL - FEB200825

Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - FEB200826

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - FEB200827

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY J.G. JONES - FEB200828

MARVEL SUPER WAR VARIANT COVER BY NetEase GAMES - FEB200829

VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO

KELLY THOMPSON. BLACK WIDOW. ‘NUFF SAID!

Best-selling, Eisner–nominated writer Kelly Thompson (CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) launch a new BLACK WIDOW series that changes everything! Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she’s been alive. And she’s never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha’s world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve. Don’t miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200823

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

EMPYRE VARIANT BY KHOI PHAM –

ORDER USING APR200885

EMPYRE Tie-In!

• The ultimate Omni-Wave Projector — built by Valeria Richards, powered Franklin Richards. In their hands, it could lay waste to the Empyre...

• ...but what if it fell into the hands of the Celestial Assassins? A tipping point in the Empyre saga! A fight that Spider-Man and Wolverine can’t afford to lose! And two lives that that will be forever changed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR200884

CAPTAIN MARVEL #21

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

EMPYRE Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON

SPOILER VARIANT Cover by TBA

EMPYRE Tie-In!

A CAPTAIN’S LEGACY — THE ACCUSED FINALE!

The rise and fall of the Supreme Accuser. The end of a war, the end of an ERA…and the birth of an even more dangerous world. Carol Danvers must make a choice that will define her life and the lives of those closest to her.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMPYRE #6 (of 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING & DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

AVENGERS VARIANT by ALEXANDER LOZANO

FANTASTIC FOUR VARIANT by MICHAEL CHO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

KREE/SKRULL VARIANT by TONY DANIEL

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Who will rule the EMPYRE?

• There can be only one King of Space—and it’s the last liege standing! But as combat rages on, the clock ticks down to catastrophe!

• Will the ultimate interstellar weapon fry planet Earth before or after all sentient life on the planet is wiped out?

• The Avengers and the Fantastic Four are tested as never before—as EMPYRE comes to a pulse-pounding finish!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER by CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER by ALAN DAVIS

SUB-MARINER TIMELESS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of... Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.

• This is NO standard issue of a Marvel Comic, True Believer. Two MAJOR TURNING POINTS for THE ENTIRE MARVEL UNIVERSE will take place here!

• Also in this issue... The Profiteer returns, but is she here for revenge... or justice? And a special appearance by the most ominous cosmic character of them all, The Unseen!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER by JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER by GREG LAND

• The end of EMPYRE begins a new age for the Marvel Universe!

• In the aftermath of the cosmic conflict, the forces gather one last time... but why? And at whose bidding?

• New bonds will be forged, new families will be founded, and there’s a new role waiting for Earth... but new destinies bring new dangers – and new enemies!

• Welcome to the new Marvel Space Age, true believer – hope you survive the experience!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • Jon Davis-Hunt (A) • Cover by JOE BENNETT

EMPYRE VARIANT by SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

SHE-HULK TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

IN THE WAKE OF EMPYRE, JEN WALTERS GOES IMMORTAL!

The Cotati invasion has changed everything for Jennifer Walters. Now she seems to have a new lease on life…but things are never that simple for the gamma-powered. Al Ewing gives She-Hulk the “IMMORTAL” treatment with a horrifying stand-alone tale!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN WITH PHILIP TAN (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Design variant by Jim Cheung - APR200838

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - APR200839

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - APR200840

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM - APR200841

VARIANT COVER BY TBA - APR200842

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RUDY NEBRES - APR200843

THE MASTER RETURNS!

An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zhu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world…Zheng Zhu’s son, Shang-Chi! Witness the Marvel Universe’s greatest fighter return to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind long ago…and discover the secrets to Shang-Chi’s past that will change his world forever.

Don’t miss out on this epic tale of family, betrayal and justice as the incredible team of Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese), Dike Ruan (SPIDER-VERSE, BLACK CAT) and Philip Tan (UNCANNY X-MEN) launch a new chapter in the legend of Shang-Chi!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING APR200837

JUGGERNAUT #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW - MAR200880

VARIANT COVER BY RON GARNEY - MAR200881

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY Werner Roth - MAR200882

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG - MAR200884

BROWN & RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE - MAR200883

READY OR ‘NAUT, HERE HE COMES!

A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING MAR200879

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #2 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK WAID (W) • NEAL ADAMS (A/C)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

SILVER SURFER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER by DANIEL ACUNA

The Silver Surfer leads the Fantastic Four in a mad race to find the missing Galactus. Only he has the power to defeat Antithesis — the Negative Zone version of Galactus himself!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MAESTRO #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A)

Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER by GEORGE PÉREZ

PART TWO: THINGS GET UGLY!

The world as we know it is long gone — but the Hulk we know and love will never die. Humans killed the Earth…and now the Hulk must choose whether to save it or doom it forever. Peter David’s legendary saga continues with an action-packed tale of irradiated destruction! Plus: Just how did Rick Jones gather all the weapons and collectibles of his super-heroic generation? Hulk veteran artist Dale Keown reveals secrets decades in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #0

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BILL MANTLO, PETER DAVID & AL EWING (W)

MIKE MIGNOLA, ADAM KUBERT & MORE (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

THE REAL STORY OF BRIAN BANNER –

WITH A NEW TALE BY AL EWING!

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s Immortal Hulk series has

illuminated the Hulk’s history like none before it. This special issue reprints INCREDIBLE HULK #312 and INCREDIBLE HULK #-1, two of the pivotal stories that inspired the Immortal take on Brian Banner, Bruce’s father and the terrifying conduit to the One Below All. Plus: A brand-new story reveals yet more secrets behind this mastermind of cruelty. A can’t-miss issue for any Immortal Hulk fanatic!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL HULK: THE THRESHING PLACE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JEFF LEMIRE (W)

MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT – FEB200978

TWO OF COMICS’ MOST IMAGINATIVE TALENTS UNITE FOR A HULK TALE LIKE NONE OTHER!

There’s a monster raging in America’s heartland – and it’s not the Hulk. When a young girl goes missing on a Kansas farm, Bruce Banner gets the itch – the one that tells him gamma is on the loose. But this town doesn’t take kindly to strangers – especially the big, green, violent kind. Can the Hulk save a child before it’s too late, or is he about to take the blame for another massacre?

40 PGS./One-Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using FEB200977

IMMORTAL HULK #37

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

HULK TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS - APR201028

• When Bruce Banner first came to Shadow Base, he was cut up into pieces and stored in jars. Now Shadow Base is under his control.

• But Bruce Banner was only the second test subject.

• Now...THE FIRST is free.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201027

X-FACTOR #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W)

DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

DROWNING IN THE STREAM!

Every streamer in the Mojoverse is desperate to get a little of the X-magic on their channel, but all X-Factor wants to do is figure out who murdered a Krakoan citizen.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200895

HELLIONS #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W)

STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

HAVOK STANDS ALONE!

Krakoa’s resident rabble are up against the grand dame of the damned — the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor! Talk about a return that could raise some havoc!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

Order using APR200897

CABLE #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

FORCED INTO A CORNER…

Ancient knights from another galaxy are targeting Cable…and he’s got no choice but to give them what they want!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200898

WOLVERINE #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC – Order using APR200903

BLOOD CLOCKS!

In the snowbound darkness of the north, Wolverine is the prisoner of Dracula. By forming an unlikely alliance, Logan fights back. Stakes, claws, tricked-out snowmobiles and wintry mayhem await you.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using APR200902

MARAUDERS #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gerry Duggan (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RED RECKONING!

The Black King removed the Red Queen from the board…what move will the White Queen make?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200919

NEW MUTANTS #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • MARCO FAILLA (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

The human world never seems to tire of lashing out at Krakoa. The NEW MUTANTS have their ways of striking back.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200920

X-FORCE #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

THE CEREBRO SWORD!

After taking on the Flower Cartel, Logan has brought back valuable intel to the mutant CIA. The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to undermine Krakoa — and may be aligned with Xeno. Beast wants Colossus on their side as the first drumbeats of war begin to sound.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using APR200921

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL –

Order using APR200901

TIMELESS STORM VARIANT

COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HICKMAN & DAUTERMAN TAKE FLIGHT AGAIN!

In GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST, Hickman and Dauterman took Jean and Emma into Storm’s mind to learn what had happened to her. Now they take the X-Men’s resident goddess to the far end of the world to save herself!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using APR200900

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #1 & 2 (of 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Covers by INHYUK LEE

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA - FEB200798

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO - FEB200799

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES - FEB200800

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS - FEB200801

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND - FEB200802

ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER - FEB200803

ISSUE #2 - VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND - MAR200943

ISSUE #2 - VARIANT COVER BY DAMION SCOTT - MAR200944

ISSUE #2 - VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE - MAR200945

THE MARVEL ZOMBIES RISE AGAIN!

When the corpse of Galactus reaches planet Earth carrying a cannibalistic virus, Spider–Man and a ragtag group of heroes struggle to save survivors and uncover the truth!

ISSUE #1 - 56 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

Order using FEB200797

ISSUE #2 - 32 PGS../Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using MAR200942

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEN WEIN (W) • ALEX ROSS, KEVIN NOWLAN, CHRIS SAMNEE, MARCUS TO, SIYA OUM, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, CARMEN CARNERO, BERNARD CHANG, AARON KUDER, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, JUANN CABAL, GURIHIRU, MARK BROOKS, KRIS ANKA, PHIL NOTO, VALERIO SCHITI, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MATTEO LOLLI, EMA LUPACCHINO, CARLOS GÓMEZ, IBAN COELLO, R.B. SILVA, RAMON ROSANAS, JOSHUA CASSARA, DAVID BALDEÓN, MARCELO FERREIRA, JAVIER GARRÓN, ROD REIS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JEN BARTEL, MIKE DEL MUNDO, RAHZZAH, PEPE LARRAZ & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • Cover by ADI GRANOV

Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE – Order using MAR200905

WRAPAROUND VARIANT Cover by ED MCGUINNESS – ORDER USING MAR200906

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT Cover by DAVE COCKRUM – Order using MAR200907

VIRGIN HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM – Order using MAR200908

CELEBRATING THE CLASSIC’S 45TH ANNIVERSARY!

Forty-five years ago, a comic book came out that would change the face of Marvel Comics forever. Writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum revamped the X-Men completely, replacing the bulk of the teen heroes with a completely new international cast! The legendary one-shot took comic fans by storm and set the series off in a new direction, setting the stage for the legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont to make them the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe! Now, 37 of Marvel’s top artists come together to re-create this epic story, each re-drawing one pulse-pounding page in tribute to this Marvel masterpiece!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Order using MAR200904

STRANGE ACADEMY #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS - MAR200940

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN OTTLEY - MAR200941

SCARLET WITCH TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DOYLE DORMAMMU, HEAD OF THE CLASS?

• Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that it’s a magical place, but the students of STRANGE ACADEMY are about to see it firsthand.

• Their first field trip as a class shows them a city (and the stakes of what they’re living) in ways that light a fuse that is going to blow up in a big way.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using MAR200939

MILES MORALES: SPIDER–MAN #18

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

BABY MORALES VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH - MAR200935

• Ganke. Barbara. Judge. Lana. Mr. Sumida. Rio. Jeff.

• Miles knows he has to help people as Spider-Man, so he’s ready to live as an outlaw.

• But is he ready to do it without the support of someone he loves? Who’s with Miles, who’s against him, and who’s side are YOU on?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using MAR200933

SPIDER-WOMAN #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Villain Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE – APR200982

BACK WHERE IT ALL BEGAN!

• Spider-Woman finds herself in the last place on Earth she wants to be: Wundagore Mountain.

• What could possibly bring Jess back to the place that gave her powers? Who would put someone through that trauma? The answers will shock you!

• It’s about to get very, VERY personal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200981

WEB OF VENOM: WRAITH #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • GUIU VILLANOVA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN JOSE RYP - FEB200937

VARIANT COVER BY EM GIST - FEB200938

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM AND GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!

KNULL IS COMING!

• Since his appearance in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, one thing WRAITH has made perfectly clear is that he’s hunting KNULL, the God of the Symbiotes.

• Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he’ll have his chance to face him…

40 PGS./ one-shot/ Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using FEB200936

VENOM #28

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • JUAN GEDEON (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

IN THE WAKE OF “VENOM ISLAND,” WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WICKED WEB-SLINGER?

KNULL IS COMING!

As if ONE new threat to Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, wasn’t bad enough, an entirely different foe rears its monstrous head as Eddie and Dylan try to find their way! But in this dangerous new world, Eddie’s also enlisted the help of some new allies, some of whom have familiar faces — and who Eddie may never want to leave!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201004

SPIDER-MAN #4 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.J. ABRAMS & HENRY ABRAMS (W) SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

2020 VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY - OCT190996

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI - OCT190997

• Peter Parker is in the hands of Cadaverous and only his son Ben can save him.

• You may think you know where this story is going, but there are so many surprises coming!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using OCT190995

CAPTAIN AMERICA #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

CAPTAIN AMERICA TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS - APR201030

ALL DIE YOUNG! Continues!

A restoration! A resurrection! A bit of redemption! And the return of Cap’s number one foe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201029

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

HUMAN TORCH TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

INVISIBLE WOMAN TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

MISTER FANTASTIC TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

THE THING TIMELESS VARIANT COVER by ALEX ROSS

Hey, remember that time Iceman replaced the Human Torch as a member of the Fantastic Four? No? Well, Johnny Storm sure remembers! And now it’s time to let everybody else in on the secret of the Fantastic Four story we were never supposed to talk about!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • Marcio Takara (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

• As old tensions explode in the far-off Earth System, the political map of the galaxy is redrawn.

• Meanwhile, old friends and lovers must redraw the maps of themselves – or tear them up entirely.

• He used to be the Human Rocket. Now he’s the Human Wreck. Is there any coming back for Nova?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201006

THOR #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN – ORDER USING APR201009

VARIANT Cover by GUILE SHARP – ORDER USING APR201010

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR...

And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus’ ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201008

X–MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JAY EDIDIN & KURT BUSIEK (W)

Tom Reilly (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER by Tom Reilly - FEB200903

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKone - FEB200904

The Marvels Snapshot tour through Marvel history continues, showcasing Marvel’s greatest characters through the eyes of ordinary people! Or does it? In this case, the “ordinary person” is teenaged Scott Summers, witnessing the dawn of the Marvel Age from a Nebraska orphanage and wondering what his place in it might be. What was it like to experience the debut of the FF, the Hulk, Iron Man and more? To wish you could be a part of it all? Writer Jay Edidin (Thor: Metal Gods, Jay & Miles X–Plain the X–Men) makes his Marvel comics debut, teamed with Tom Reilly (Immortal Hulk), to tell a story of upheaval and decision that would shape the X–Men (and the Marvel Universe) forever after.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using FEB200902

MARVELS X #5 (of 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS & JIM KRUEGER (W)

WELL–BEE (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY WELL-BEE –

MAR200964

Finding a cure for whatever it is that turned all of humanity into monsters proves almost impossible for even Reed Richards, Bruce Banner, Tony Stark and the greatest minds in the Marvel Universe. The fact that no one wants to be cured leads to a revolt against the heroes themselves. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger and Well-Bee continue their invincible prequel to the EARTH X trilogy.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using MAR200963

AVENGERS #36

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

GHOST RIDER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE AGE OF KHONSHU PRESENTS THE FIGHT OF THE CENTURY!

Moon Knight versus the Black Panther—for the fate of reality.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER

BY MIGUEL MERCADO - FEB200971

Doctor Doom returns to Latveria, out for revenge on those who stole his throne away from him. With the help of his remaining allies and one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, he’ll work to expose and destroy the conspirators working against him. But the black hole on the moon is growing critical, and Doom’s brilliant mind may be the only one that can stop catastrophe that will wreak havoc throughout the entire solar system. Still, Doom isn’t one to just offer a friendly hand... If the people of Earth want his help, he’s going to make them beg for it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200970

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #3 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W)

FEDERICO VINCENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant by Cory Smith - FEB200969

• Hot on the trail of the Natural - a gifted new killer who has already beaten them once – Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes track him down...to his parents’ house. Where they meet the biggest Captain America fans who ever were.

• From a living room full of Cap memorabilia to a warehouse full of Hydra agents, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier are closing in on their ultimate quarry: the prospective new Hydra Supreme.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200968

DAREDEVIL #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

“TRUTH/DARE” CONTINUES!

• Still grappling with the blood on his hands, Matt Murdock makes one of the biggest choices of his life.

• But what effect will Matt’s choices have on DAREDEVIL? And what about the people who need him?

• See why people are talking about DAREDEVIL as one of Marvel’s best ongoing series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201034

STAR WARS #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Yellow Lightsaber Action Figure Variant Cover

by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – Order using MAR201072

Empire Strikes Back Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE – Order using MAR201071

THE PATH TO JEDI WISDOM…OR A DEADLY TRAP OF THE DARK SIDE?

• THE FORCE led LUKE SKYWALKER to someone who can provide him with great insight into the path to JEDI wisdom…

• But their meeting will change Skywalker FOREVER. Luke thought his duel against his father, Darth Vader, was the ultimate test. But Luke’s trials have only just begun.

• The galaxy needs Luke Skywalker. And a Jedi needs a weapon!

• Meanwhile, Vader continues his search for his long-lost son, and the REBEL ALLIANCE finds itself on the verge of losing all hope.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using MAR201070

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover By Inhyuk Lee

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE – ORDER USING APR201052

A QUEST FOR TRUTH…A JOURNEY OF DESTRUCTION!

• DARTH VADER’S search for revenge against those who hid his son Luke reaches a terrible climax – at the tomb of PADMÉ AMIDALA!

• What secrets does he learn? And who will pay as a result?

• All the answers are coming – in the ruins of POLIS MASSA – the birthplace of Luke Skywalker!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR201051

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

VARIANT COVER BY TULA LOTAY – ORDER USING APR201057

RING OF FIRE!

• Trapped and betrayed, DOCTOR APHRA fights to escape the cursed city of VAALE before madness overcomes her!

• Meanwhile, RONEN TAGGE’s sinister plan for the RINGS OF VAALE approaches fruition.

• Will Aphra be able to thwart him in time?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR201056

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

– Order using APR201050

BATTLE OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS!

• Only one man can stop BOBA FETT from executing his long sought vengeance. But can VALANCE survive the battle of the two greatest bounty hunters of their age?

• Why did NAKANO LASH betray her team during their doomed mission to CORELLIA?

• The answer could ignite an all-out crime war across the underworld and change Valance’s life forever.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR201049

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Release calendar

FOC 08/10/20, ON SALE 09/02/20

BLACK WIDOW #1

CABLE #4

CAPTAIN BRITAIN: MARVEL TALES #1

EMPYRE #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

IMMORTAL HULK #0

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18

NEW MUTANTS #12

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – MISTER SINISTER #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – NANNY & ORPHAN MAKER #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X:MEN – SATURNYNE #1

WOLVERINE #5

FOC 08/17/20, ON SALE 09/09/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48

CAPTAIN MARVEL #21

EMPYRE: AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

EMPYRE: FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

HELLIONS #4

IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1

MARAUDERS #12

STAR WARS #6

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – EMPATH #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – SCALPHUNTER #1

WEB OF VENOM: WRAITH #1

X-FACTOR #3

X-FORCE #12

FOC 08/24/20, ON SALE 09/16/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #23

EXCALIBUR #12

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM #1

IMMORTAL HULK #37

IRON MAN #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #5

THOR #7

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – CYPHER #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – HAVOK #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN – MAGIK #1

VENOM #28

X-MEN #12

X-MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

FOC 08/31/20, ON SALE 09/23/20

DAREDEVIL #22

DOCTOR DOOM #7

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #2

JUGGERNAUT #1

MAESTRO #2

MARVELS X #5

SPIDER-MAN #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #4

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #5

TALES OF SUSPENSE #39 FACSIMILE EDITION

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN - SATURNYNE #1

TRUE BELIEVERS: X-MEN - SOULSWORD #1

X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1

FOC 09/07/20, ON SALE 09/30/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

AVENGERS #36

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM #1

IMMORTAL HULK: THE THRESHING PLACE #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #2

SHANG-CHI #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #4

STRANGE ACADEMY #3

X-FACTOR #4

X OF SWORDS HANDBOOK #1