Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has an update for the first time since 2019

Nintendo has updated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the first time since its last update in 2019 (via, NintendoLife). While the sight of an update might be exciting, it's not that exciting in itself.

In fact, the patch notes are literally just 2 bullet points. One fixes an issue where tournament points were being reset, and the other fixes an issue where the match history with friends would also be reset.

The update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sparked some conversations online with players wondering if it could be a sign for possible DLC, or whether it just is an update to continue support.

Originally, Mario Kart 8 was available on the Nintendo Wii and received a couple of DLC that introduced new content to the game. When the game was ported to the Switch as the Deluxe edition, it included those DLCs as well as some Switch exclusive additions. But since its Switch debut in 2017, we've not had any DLC.

Having said that, since then we have seen standalone titles, Mario Kart Tour for mobile devices and also Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Meanwhile, over the years of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being available on Switch, it has amassed 35.39 million units.

With E3 2021 on the horizon with Nintendo in attendance, it's understandable why people are wondering if this update means anything.

