Man gets 40 years for robbing GameStop stores

A 29-year-old Louisiana man will spend the next 40 years of his life behind bars because he apparently really, really wanted some video games. Prosecutors say he stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from GameStop, or, if he had traded it all back in to GameStop, around $65.

Gregory Reaux (right) was found guilty for three counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery, all of which were committed at New Orleans-area GameStop locations. The judge sentenced him to 10 years for each offense, the minimum allowed by Louisiana law. So really, if this dude was smart he would have just taken a huge payload at one heist and sailed through with a measly 10-year sentence.



Above: Don't worry, no clueless moms were harmed during the GameStop robberies

The weapon in question for these "armed robbery" convictions was a box cutter. Reaux reportedly also wore a hat, a black backpack, and a t-shirt over his face as a mask when he stormed into the stores.

To add another wrinkle, apparently Reaux used to work at the unholy video game chain himself. He was an employee at a local store for two years, but was fired after he "improperly" used his employee discount. So there was an unscrupulous guy working for GameStop? Yeah, we can't pretend to be surprised either.



Above: This may or may not be an accurate representation of what Reaux's getaway vehicle looked like

There is one more thing - it appears police are still investigating up to five more robberies that Reaux may have committed and may still press further charges against him. In other words, don't expect to see this guy to RSVP to any of your Mardi Gras invitations any time%26hellip; ever.

Crime doesn%26rsquo;t pay, kids!

[Source: Nola.com]

Aug 17, 2010



