Make your future self happy with these Bose noise canceling headphones for $50 / £71 off

You can't put a price tag on quiet comfort, but you can put a nice, big discount on some excellent noise canceling headphones. Amazon is offering substantial savings on some of the best-reviewed noise canceling headphones available today: Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 wireless bluetooth headphones are up for sale now on Amazon for $299, a discount of $50 from its usual price, and on Amazon UK for £259.00, a discount of £70.95 from its standard MSRP. Those are some of the best prices we've ever seen on these headsets.

If you're not familiar with the technology, noise-canceling headsets may feel like magic the first time you put a pair on. They use a built-in microphone to listen to the ambient noise of your environment - say, a noisy workplace or a thrumming airplane cabin - and then play sound with the opposite waveform. When the two waveforms meet, they cancel out, muting much of the unwanted audio before it can reach your eardrums. This means you can listen to your music, games, or podcasts without background noise pollution, or you can even just enjoy the near-silence if you prefer.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 line has some of the best noise-canceling properties you can find in a piece of consumer hardware. They're even wireless with up to 20 hours of battery life for extra comfort and convenience, and their built-in microphone also means you can use them to take calls over Bluetooth.

