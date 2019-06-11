This Luigi's Mansion 3 gameplay video reveals the return of his gooey friend Gooigi

Luigi's Mansion 3 got its first extensive gameplay demonstration at the Nintendo E3 2019 presentation, and it definitely looks like more Luigi's Mansion. After Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon took us on a grand tour of haunted sites, the third game will bring the focus back to a single haunted location - but don't worry, it's very big, and packed from the lobby to the skyscraper suites with weirdo ghosts.

We saw a few new abilities that will be added to Luigi's ghost-busting repertoire, including a Burst power that will let him blast into the air to evade attacks. He'll also be able to call on Gooigi for help, who - yes - was already an established part of NIntendo canon . You'll be able to deploy Gooigi and take control of him in single-player mode, at which point Luigi will just sort of stand there and go slack… which kind of implies that Luigi's soul or consciousness is leaving his body to enter Gooigi's? But if you have a co-op buddy around they can both be active at once, which implies that Gooigi has a mind and drive of his own. I'm not sure which possibility I find more upsetting, especially because Gooigi's existence can rapidly be undone simply by coming into contact with water. Because he's made out of Goo.

Luigi's Mansion 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. I was hoping we'd get a release date at E3 2019, but it's safe to say we'll be playing it in time for the holidays at least.