The Lord of the Rings: Gollum pushed to 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been pushed to 2022, according to a PR email sent out today, January 26.

The email, from Dead Good PR, announces a "fellowship" between The Lord of the Rings: Gollum developer Daedalic Entertainment and NACON, which has officially been announced as a co-publisher. NACON has published a bunch of sports titles like Rugby 20, WRC 9, and Tennis World Tour 2, as well as Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood and the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. Buried within that fellowship announcement is the sentence "Developed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game will be released in 2022".

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was announced in March 2019 and was set to release sometime this year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. It seems that the release date has quietly been pushed back to sometime in late 2021 but it's unclear why. We do know that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will use ray-tracing and more new features on PS5 , including the DualSense controller's haptic feedback ability to denote when Gollum's stamina is low. Perhaps the team at Daedalic needs more time to make sure the game shines on the latest consoles, hence the delay.

We spoke with the Lord of the Rings: Gollum devs on why Gollum is such an interesting hero back in August 2020, and the team opened up about the game's combat system and dialogue option mini-games. Whenever this game does arrive, it'll certainly be one to watch. There's no set release date yet, but if Daedalic or NACON announce one, we'll update you accordingly.