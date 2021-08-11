Life is Strange: Remastered Collection delayed to 2022, Wavelengths DLC due in September

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed from Fall 2021 to Early 2022, Square Enix has announced. Meanwhile, Wavelengths, the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors DLC starring the fan-favorite Steph Gingrich, is now due to release on September 30.

Rest assured, Square Enix has confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors is still launching on September 10, and a new trailer for the Wavelengths DLC is coming tomorrow. But with all that going on, not to mention the pandemic that continues to complicate game development in several ways, the developers need a little more time to work on the Life is Strange remasters.

"Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection," reads a statement shared to the official Life is Strange Twitter account. "For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms."

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJAugust 11, 2021 See more

In a separate tweet, Square Enix confirms that if you buy Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, you'll still get Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for free as originally planned, but now you won't have access to the remasters until they launch early next year.

