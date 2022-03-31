All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters

The list of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters is massive, with a huge catalogue of them to choose from. The characters roster spans all nine of the main films from The Phantom Menace all the way up to The Rise of Skywalker, meaning there are over 200 characters to unlock as you play – some never seen before in a Lego Star Wars game. There are also plenty of DLC characters from the other Star Wars spin-offs and Disney+ shows, including Rogue One and The Mandalorian characters.

As with Previous Lego Star Wars games, each character belongs to a certain class and has their own weapons and abilities. To get the most out of each level and find every collectible, you’ll need to thoroughly explore and use all the available abilities. Here’s every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga character you’ll be able to unlock and play as.

All characters

Every character in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: TT Games)

There are 201 characters for you to unlock in the Lego Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker base game:

Chewbacca

Aayla Secura

Admiral Ackbar

Admiral Holdo

Aftab Ackbar

Ahch-To Caretaker

Anakin Skywalker (Episode I)

Anakin Skywalker (Episode II)

Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis)

Anakin Skywalker (Episode III)

Lord Vader

Lord Vader (Burnt)

Ap'Lek

Aurra Sing

B1 Battle Droid

B1 Battle Droid (Geonosis)

B1 Battle Droid (Security)

B2 Super Battle Droid

BB-8

BB-9E

Babu Frik

Bail Organa

Bala-Tik

Barriss Offee

Bazine Netal

Beaumont Kin

Ben Solo

Bib Fortuna

Biggs Darklighter

Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Boy)

Bobbajo

Boolio

Boss Nass

Bossk

C'ai Threnalli

C-3PO (Episode II)

C-3PO

C-3PO (Episode VII)

Captain Antilles

Captain Canady

Captain Panaka

Captain Peavey

Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma (Battle Damage)

Captain Tarpals

Captain Typho

Cardo

Carib Diss

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Chief Chirpa

Clone Trooper (Phase I)

Clone Trooper (Phase II)

212th Clone Trooper

Shock Trooper

Clone Trooper Captain

Clone Trooper Lieutenant

Commander Cody

Commander D'acy

Commander Gree

Commander Praji

Count Dooku

D-O

DJ

DJ (Disguise)

Darth Maul

Darth Vader

Dellso Prin

Dengar

Dexter Jettster

Droideka

Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine (Sith Eternal)

Finn (Jacket)

Finn (Crait)

Finn (Disguise)

Finn (Episode IX)

First Order Crew

First Order Flametrooper

First Order Jet Trooper

First Order Officer

First Order SF TIE Pilot

First Order Snowtrooper

First Order Stormtrooper

First Order TIE Pilot

FN-2199

Gamorrean Guard

General Grievous

Geonosian Warrior

Gonk Droid

Greedo

Han Solo

Han Solo (Stormtrooper)

Han Solo (Hoth)

Han Solo (Endor)

Han Solo (Episode V)

Han Solo (Episode VII)

Hoth Rebel Trooper

IG-88

Imperial Royal Guard

Jabba the Hutt

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Jango Fett

Jannah

Jar Jar Binks

Jawa

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Kit Fisto

Kylo Ren (Masked)

Kylo Ren (Episode VII)

Kylo Ren (Episode VIII)

Kylo Ren (Supreme Leader)

Lama Su

Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian (Disguise)

Lando Calrissian (Episode IX)

Luke Skywalker (Episode IV)

Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper)

Luke Skywalker (Pilot)

Luke Skywalker (Ceremony)

Luke Skywalker (Hoth)

Luke Skywalker (Dagobah)

Luke Skywalker (Bespin)

Luke Skywalker (Episode VI)

Luke Skywalker (Endor)

Luke Skywalker (Ahch-To)

Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII)

Luke Skywalker (Crait)

Luminara Unduli

Mace Windu

Mama the Hutt

Max Rebo

Maz Kanata

ME-8D9

Mustafarian

Nute Gunray

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Old Ben)

Padmé Amidala

Padmé Amidala (Ship)

Pit Droid

Plo Koon

Poe Dameron (Jacket)

Poe Dameron (Pilot)

Poe Dameron (Episode VIII)

Poe Dameron (Episode IX)

Porg (Companion) – not playable

Praetorian Guard

Princess Leia (Episode IV)

Princess Leia (Hoth)

Princess Leia (Endor)

General Leia

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Queen Amidala

Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine)

R2-D2

R2-D2 (Dagobah)

Ratts Tyerell

Rebel Soldier

Ree-Yees

Rey (Episode VII)

Rey (Resistance)

Rey (Episode VIII)

Rey (Episode IX)

Rey (Dark Apparition)

Ric Olié

R0-GR

Rose Tico

Rose Tico (Disguise)

Rothgar Deng

Rune Haako

Salacious B. Crumb

Sandtrooper

Sandtrooper (Commander)

Scout Trooper

Sebulba

Senate Guard

Shaak Ti

Shmi Skywalker

Sidon Ithano

Sith Cultist

Sith Jet Trooper

Sith Trooper

Sith Seeker Probe Droid

Skiff Guard

Snowtrooper

Stormtrooper

Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Invisible Hand)

Supreme Chancellor Palpatine

Supreme Leader Snoke

Sy Snootles

Tarfful

Taun We

Unkar's Brute

Unkar's Thug

Wedge Antilles

Wicket

Yaddle

Yoda

Yoda (Hermit)

Zam Wesell

Zorii Bliss

DLC Characters

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga DLC Characters:

(Image credit: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

There are 40 extra DLC characters available, including characters from spin-off films, television series, and classic Lego sets, although they are split across seven character packs. To get these characters, you must buy the DLC character packs when they become available, or you can buy the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Bundle which acts as a sort of season pass and gives you all the packs when they’re available.

The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story packs are available on the full game’s release day. The Trooper and Classic Characters packs will also be available at launch to players that pre-ordered through specific retailers. Digital pre-orders also include classic Obi-Wan Kenobi as a playable character – we’re not yet sure if he’ll be available to unlock or buy some other way.

The Mandalorian Season 1 – available April 5:

Cara Dune

Din Djarin

Greef Karga

Grogu (Companion) – not playable

IG-11

Kuiil

Solo: A Star Wars Story – available April 5

Chewbacca (Vandor)

Enfys Nest

Han Solo (Young)

Lando Calrissian (Young)

Qi'ra

Tobias Beckett

Classic Characters – available April 5 with certain pre-orders, April 19 otherwise

Darth Vader (Classic)

Han Solo (Classic)

Lando Calrissian (Classic)

Luke Skywalker (Classic)

Princess Leia (Classic)

Trooper Pack – available April 5 with certain pre-orders, May 4 otherwise

Death Trooper

Incinerator Stormtrooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

Range Trooper

Shoretrooper

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – available April 19

Baze Malbus

Bodhi Rook

Cassian Andor

Chirrut Îmwe

Director Krennic

Jyn Erso

K-2SO

The Mandalorian Season 2 – available May 4:

Ahsoka Tano

Bo-Katan Kryze

Boba Fett (Scion of Jango)

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon

The Bad Batch – available May 4: