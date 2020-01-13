Legends of Runeterra beta gets release date

The Legends of Runeterra beta, a card game in the League of Legends universe, will arrive for players on January 23rd, if they pre-register, from 11AM PT/7 PM GMT.

To pre-register, simply head to the official website and follow the instructions there, even if you're looking to play on mobile. Not only will playing in beta allow early access to the game, but all your progress will carry over when the game launches. Plus, you'll get a free moonstruck guardian as a gift for participating in it.

The game is set to be released in 2020 but so far there is no confirmed release date. Riot Games, the developer, has promised it'll reveal more about the release date: “Later this year. When we know more, you’ll know more!” in their open beta FAQ.

Legends of Runeterra is a card game set in Runeterra, the same universe as League of Legends. It features characters and abilities from League but that’s where the similarities end. If you’ve played Hearthstone, Gwent, or Pokemon Trading Card Game then you’ll be more familiar with the game than any League player.

So far, there’s only cosmetic monetisation. Which means, unlike other card games, you can’t pay for packs full of cards, you can only unlock them through gameplay. The open beta will feature ranked play, but be warned, this is still a beta so things can (and will) go wrong sometimes.

If Legends of Runeterra sounds like your cup of tea, check out the official website for more information, videos, guides, and updates.

