Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan translates Beedle’s notebook to find it's full of nonsense

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan has pointed out a detail in the game which paints NPC Beedle as even weirder than players first realised.

As part of a thread, where Twitter user @TristianACooper - in celebration of Breath of the Wild's fouth anniversary - shares fun things they’ve noticed during their playthrough of the game, Tristan translated the notebook that Beedle is always scribbling in and revealed that the character has actually been writing nonsense the whole time.

Remember how Beedle is always thinking carefully about what he's writing while he's resting at stables? If you translate his notes, you can see... they're complete nonsense (but also on-brand for Beedle). pic.twitter.com/6qKvqK6bxeMarch 3, 2021 See more

The character, who has been a series regular since Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, (which if rumours are to be believed may be getting a remaster soon ) can be found near Hyrule stables to trade items with in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. What players might not know is that Beedle has a very complex mind that requires him to note down anything that pops into his head, for example: “writing, very important, document, remember, amazing, memo memo.”

This same thread also highlights other easily-missed details in the game such as Selmie does not appreciate it when Link tries to torch her surfing shields . Speaking of torches, if Link starts feeling malicious he can actually set the dragonflies and butterflies alight . Not that we think anyone should!

Tristan also linked to an older thread of theirs which contains even more Breath of the Wild trivia, including our personal favourite: Link’s shirtless idle animation .

For fans of Nintendo’s 2017 title, there’s good news. Development on Breath of the Wild 2 was recently reported as "proceeding smoothly," and fans can even expect more news on the project to be revealed this year. However, according to a leak from a retailer, the sequel could be released as soon as Q2 of this year. Until we get an official release date from Nintendo though, we’ll just have to keep reliving Link’s adventures in Hyrule.