Lee Weeks, Liam Sharp & more join new slate of Hero Initiative pro-fan events

After postponing several events and refraining from announcing any new ones in observance of unrest in the U.S. last week, the Hero Initiative, the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need, is rescheduling the delayed events and adding new ones.

Its live fan-pro experiences feature comic book creators providing question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

Creators participating in rescheduled events include writers James Tynion IV (June 22), J.M. DeMatteis (June 23), and Jeff King (June 23). Seats for all three events are still available.

The upcoming new week of events (June 13-19) includes writer-artist and movie storyboard artist Gabriel Hardman, and comic book artists Liam Sharp, Joe Staton, and Lee Weeks, each of whom will create an original bust sketch of a character of each attendee's choice while chatting.

Seats in each of these events are limited between four to five fans.

The new and rescheduled “Hero Initiative Live” events are currently available for purchase at Hero Initiative’s website.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says the organization's spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the first four rounds of the Hero Initiative Live events include Brian Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org or www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.