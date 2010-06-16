Latest episode of FirstPlay is a BIG DEAL for PS3 gamers

A brand new episode of the weekly interactive HD show FirstPlay (Episode 11) is available right now from the PlayStation Network. And this week's slice of PlayStation-focused digitalia from the makers of the Official PlayStation Magazine is kind of a big deal. Why? Because it offers UK gamers a UK exclusive demo of Backbreaker - the American football game that isn't Madden. Get the demo and you'll be able to sample, amongst other things, a full half of Exhibition mode and the Tackle Alley mini-game.



Above: Fancy playing a demo of this?

And when you're not smashing helmets in Backbreaker, you can check out the rest of FirstPlay for HD video reviews of Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and International Cricket 2010. Plus, there's a big-ass preview of the recently featured at E3 LittleBigPlanet 2. No Sony owner should miss it.

Each weekly FirstPlay episode costs 99p. Alternatively, %26pound;8.99 will get you a 90-day subscription. If you want to find out more, head over to the FirstPlay site www.firstplay.co.uk.

