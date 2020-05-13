Last of Us 2 could be "more divisive than the first" says director in new video deep dive

The Last of Us 2 will finally be released on June 19, but Naughty Dog has decided to put the hype train at maximum speed with a new video series revealing more about the game.

The first episode of Inside The Last of Us Part 2 focuses on the story and features contributions from director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross and co-directors Anthony Newman and Kurt Margenau. They explain why they had to make a sequel to the critically-acclaimed first game, and how life has changed for Ellie and Joel.

"She has real community now," explains Gross. "She has people who love and care for her and are willing to sacrifice for her. Joel is also very settled down."

Druckmann explains Joel is no longer a smuggler, but a key part of the town that he and Ellie have settled in. At least until a violent event shakes the town, and Ellie's whole life. That's when the action moves to Seattle, and the hunt for retribution.

"I know even in the studio we've had a lot of philosophical arguments about some of the events and what happens in the game," reveals Druckmann. "I think this one might be more divisive than the first game, in a very kind of exciting way that I think raises those philosophical questions and asks the players to interpret some of the material that's there and see where they stand on those questions."

Here's the complete list of the Last of Us Part 2 video series that Naughty Dog has planned:

May 13: Inside the Story

May 20: Inside the Gameplay

May 27: Inside the Details

June 3: Inside the World