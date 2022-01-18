Kingdom Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch in less than a month

The Kingdom Hearts series will be launching on the Nintendo Switch next month, Square Enix announced today.

In a tweet from the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account, Square Enix revealed that the 'Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece' collection will be released on February 10, 2022.

Originally announced during Sora’s introduction to Super Smash Bros , Integrum Masterpiece will feature all of the games in the Kingdom Hearts 1.5, 2.5, 2.8, and 3 collections - including the Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC, Re:Mind. They will also be available to purchase separately via the Nintendo eShop.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPNJanuary 18, 2022 See more

If you’re already confused with what games will be available in the cloud collection, a full breakdown can be found in our initial announcement story. All you really need to know is that if you’re looking to get stuck into the 20-year long series on Nintendo Switch - this is the best (and currently only) way to do so. The only game missing from this collection is the rhythm spin-off game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, which is available separately on Nintendo Switch.

Although a lot of fans have been asking for a Nintendo Switch release of the Kingdom Hearts series for a while now, some fans aren’t entirely happy with the latest announcement. This is due to the collection only being available via the Cloud, which means that those who purchase the games individually or as part of the Integrum Masterpiece collection will only be able to play the titles when connected to a reliable internet source, somewhat limiting the handheld appeal of the series coming to Nintendo Switch.

Also announced today, a Kingdom Hearts’ 20th-anniversary celebration event will take place in Tokyo in April, which will feature a mini concert, a chat and Q&A session with the development team, an exhibition, and "much more." Although nothing has even been hinted at so far, fans are already theorizing if any new Kingdom Hearts content will be announced during the event.