Kingdom Hearts 3 PC requirements have been officially revealed

The Kingdom Hearts 3 PC requirements have finally been revealed.

The good news is that you won't need the most powerful PC to get this up and running, as according to the Epic Games Store listing , players can run Kingdom Hearts 3 , plus its Re:Mind DLC , with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (VRAM 8GB) graphics card on the ‘recommended’ settings.



Don't worry though, it'll still run with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (VRAM 2GB) or AMD Radeon R7 260X (VRAM 2GB) graphics card on the ‘minimum’ settings.

Check out the full specs for Kingdom Hearts 3 PC below.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Minimum Settings

OS

Windows 10 64bit (ver. 1909 or later)

Processor

Intel® Core™ i5 3330 (3.0GHz) 4core/4Thread , AMD Ryzen™3 1200 (3.1GHz) 4core/4Thread

Memory

8GB or more

Storage

75GB or more

Direct X

Version 11

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 (VRAM 2GB), AMD Radeon™ R7 260X (VRAM 2GB)

Kingdom Hearts 3 Recommended Settings

OS

Windows 10 64bit (ver. 1909 or later)

Processor

Intel® Core™ i5 7500 (3.4GHz) 4core/4Thread, AMD Ryzen™3 3100 (3.1GHz) 4core/8Thread

Memory

8GB or more

Storage

75GB or more

Direct X

Version 11

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1070 (VRAM 8GB), AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 (VRAM 8GB)

Not only is Kingdom Hearts 3 being released on PC, but also every other game in the long-running series. This includes Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8, Kingdom Hearts 3, and even Square Enix’s most recent release; the rhythm action game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

This will be the first time any of the Kingdom Hearts games have been released on PC over its 19 year existence. The series had previously stretched over three generations of PlayStation consoles, several of Nintendo’s handheld consoles, and more recently, the series also made its way onto the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re still figuring out whether or not to dip your toes into this extremely convoluted but heartwarming series, take a look at our Kingdom Hearts 3 review