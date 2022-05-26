Colin Trevorrow wants Bryce Dallas Howard to make a Jurassic World movie

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow wants Bryce Dallas Howard to direct another movie in the film series.

Howard plays Claire Dearing in the franchise, which is coming to an end with the upcoming movie.

"She knows I want that, so I'm not going to pretend," Trevorrow told Variety (opens in new tab) of a future film helmed by Howard. "Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a Jurassic movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us."

As for Howard's reaction, she said: "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty."

Howard would be no newcomer to helming a major franchise installment – her directing credits include two episodes of Star Wars show The Mandalorian, as well as an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and she is a fan favorite to direct another film in that franchise. She'll also be helming Disney's upcoming Flight of the Navigator reboot.

Jurassic World Dominion, meanwhile, will see dinosaurs walking among humankind… though don't expect any truly fantastical sequences.

"But it was important to me that we try to at least approach it from a place of reality: what if this insane thing actually happened?" Trevorrow told Total Film in the new issue, which features Dominion on the cover. "The rule that we made was, we tried not to have dinosaurs do anything or interact in any way that animals wouldn’t in our modern world. You know, we have bears and tigers and lions and things that will eat you if you go into their territory, or mess with their young. We have animals in zoos. We weaponize them. We put them in our homes as pets. We sell them in markets. So all of these different realities are in this film in different ways."

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters this June 10.