Jurassic World Aftermath could be the next Jurassic Park game

It looks like a new game called Jurassic World Aftermath is in the works, and it may have ties to a previously canceled project.

As spotted by franchise fansite Jurassic Outpost , Universal Studios filed a new US trademark application for Jurassic World Aftermath on April 14. The application covers video games and a broad swath of game-related mediums for both consoles and mobile devices, as well as "downloadable virtual reality game software". These applications are always meant to be as broad as possible while still being enforceable, so don't read too much into the specifics for now.

The name "Jurassic World Aftermath" suggests that the game will take place following the events of the 2015 film, and perhaps after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well. That's all we can gather from the trademark application itself. However, Jurassic Outpost theorizes that Aftermath may be the return of Jurassic World Survivor, a game that was never officially announced before it was seemingly canceled in 2015.

The project has resurfaced a few times since then, with rumors about Survivor surviving as a survival MMO. There's no proof that Jurassic World Aftermath and Jurassic World Survivor are related. Between the first Jurassic World 3 image making its way to social media and this trademark application being made public, it looks like Universal Studios may be getting ready to go all Mesozoic on us again.

With Jurassic World Evolution having proven that a decent Jurassic Park game can be made in the 21st century, hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out more about Jurassic World Aftermath.