Jujutsu Kaisen enters the PUBG Mobile battlegrounds with new outfits and more

PUBG Mobile is crossing over with smash-hit anime/manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

As of earlier today on February 15, the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event is live in PUBG Mobile, and will be hanging around for exactly one month until March 15. Protagonist Yuji Itadori, along with Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and teacher Satoru Gojo will all be available as in-game characters via special Cosplay Sets, which players can collect.

To partake in the actual event, you need to play the Ranked Theme Mode on any map. From there, you'll find Cursed Object Crates which contain Sealed Sakuna Fingers, and if you can manage to bag all the new items in a single map, you'll earn yourself a special reward. You can also check the in-game Circle system for clues as to the fingers whereabouts.

Cursed Corpse Grenades are a brand new item available in Ranked Theme Mode while the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration rumbles on. When used, this item will summon a Boss Cursed Corpse, which players can then attempt to defeat for some special in-game loot items, no doubt plenty of which will gear you up for a better chance of winning a match.

Finally, you'll be able to accumulate Exploration Progress through playing the special Jujutsu Kaisen Mode or Classic Mode in PUBG Mobile. It's through collecting this special Exploration Progress that players will be able to earn the new Cosplay Sets for outfits, special emotes, and other rewards which are themed around Jujutsu Kaisen. The new collaboration event is free for all to partake in, and PUBG Mobile is completely free to play on Apple or Android devices.

Check out our full PUBG Mobile tips guide for essential info if you're delving into the battle royale game for the first time.