John Wick Hex is a strategy game twist on your favorite dog avenger

It would be easy for someone to take the John Wick formula of fast-action and stylish violence and ruin it with a cheap and tawdry spin-off, but our favorite dog avenger is getting something better. As the May 17 launch of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in movie theaters gets ever closer, indie studio Bithell Games has announced it's working on John Wick Hex, a slick looking strategy game.

The game will be released on PS4, Xbox One and for PC via the Epic Games Store, though there's no exact release date just yet. The movie's Winston and Charon (Ian McShane and Lance Reddick) have bestowed their vocal talents on the project, and the visual style is a a cel-shaded delight that will please anyone who still has Killer7 art as their wallpaper.

"Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job."

Other than that details are slim, but we can expect to see more at E3 in June. Bithell Studios is the creation of Mike Bithell, the British indie developer who made it big with Thomas Was Alone and went on to create the Robin Hood inspired Volume and Subsurface Circular .

We just hope that in John Wick Hex you can pet the dog .